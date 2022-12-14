Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
South Dakota DOT might have rest of I-90 open Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If the weather finally cooperates, the South Dakota Department of Transportation believes they will have Interstate 90 east of Rapid City open by Saturday afternoon. The opening would be in two stages:. I-90 from Rapid City to Wall might open early Saturday afternoon. The stretch...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portions of Interstates 90 and 29 reopen Saturday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and 29 have reopened. Northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. Saturday. All remaining closures on I-90 will be reopened by...
KELOLAND TV
Parts of I-90, I-29 reopen Saturday after winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Portions of Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 have been reopened, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border reopened at 9 a.m. CT. Drivers should note that some No...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
KFYR-TV
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
SDDOT cautions drivers about shortcuts in storm
As sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain closed today, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has a reminder: Don't use secondary highways as a shortcut or a bypass.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
drgnews.com
Officially 14 inches of snow so far in Pierre; Areas in the Black Hills have 3-4 feet
The winter storm that’s been pummeling much of South Dakota all week long has dropped varying amounts of snow around the state. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Lueck says as of this morning (Dec. 16, 2022) areas in the Black Hills have recorded the largest snowfall totals so far this week.
KELOLAND TV
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
KELOLAND TV
Drivers stranded in storm; Snow days for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are urging people not to travel on roads today due to the blowing and drifting snow. The Sioux Falls School District has canceled...
KELOLAND TV
Hot Springs seeks state loan for highway project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A picturesque community in western South Dakota has run into much higher than expected expenses for utility and sidewalk work. So Hot Springs is taking the rare step of seeking a nearly $2 million loan from the state highway fund. The request is for a 10-year loan at 0% interest, to be repaid by city sales tax.
agupdate.com
Self-made South Dakotans
In my previous column, I made mention of the fact that once again, at this year’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation banquet, the prime rib was donated by the Eldon Roth family. What I neglected to mention was the fact that Eldon was in attendance and we had a chance to visit for a spell – first time in several years. Lots of catching up, as the saying goes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
KELOLAND TV
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
KELOLAND TV
Sisseton, Watertown, Aberdeen: Snow could reach 12″
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All four lanes of Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border will close at 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-29 impassable...
