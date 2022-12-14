Saturday saw another close game, but another loss for the Edmonton Oilers. This time it was Edmonton falling short in a 4-3 decision for the Ducks in regulation time. It was a game the Oilers dominated for most of the afternoon, but another game where the Oilers gave it away with costly mistakes made by a blue line that is struggling. Edmonton’s downfall was leaking goals against, and when mixed in with the fact goaltender Lukas Dostal stood on his head for the Ducks, it meant the Oilers couldn’t even rely on a loser point where they probably deserved one. Dostal absolutely earned the first star of the game award.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO