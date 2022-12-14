Read full article on original website
Devils’ Trade of Taylor Hall to Coyotes Has Become a Massive Win
Anytime a team makes a trade, there’s always an initial reaction from its fan base. “Did we win the trade?” “Was this the ideal return for said player?” The list goes on. When the New Jersey Devils traded Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes three years ago to the date, most Devils fans seemed to think, “meh.”
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 5-2 Win vs Golden Knights
On the heels of a disastrous 5-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the New York Islanders needed a bounce-back performance and a win to get themselves back on track. They put together their best performance of the five-game road trip thus far with a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. With the win, the Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak and capped off the back-to-back on a high note.
Blue Jackets’ Fans Already Coping With Another Awful Season
The Columbus Blue Jackets ended their three-game road trip with an afternoon affair in Boston. Despite hanging in the game until later in the third period, the result was the same as recent results. Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2. The loss capped an 0-3-0 road trip that saw the Blue...
Dear Santa: Canadiens’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
The countdown to Christmas is on which means that people around the world are getting in some last-minute shopping and checking off the final items on their lists. NHL teams, they’re just like us and each has gifts they’re hoping to find under the tree on the big day. The Montreal Canadiens have a few items on their wish list this year that will help make a surprisingly decent 2022-23 season even better.
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Horvat, Trade Candidates & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets might not be doing so well on the ice. But off the ice, there are no shortage of stories to talk about. Welcome back to another week of News & Rumors. This week, a prominent center is potentially available. Should the Blue Jackets pursue him? Then...
Oilers’ Need for a Defenceman Increased By Nurse’s Mistakes
The Edmonton Oilers were on their way to securing a win over the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 15, but with 25 seconds remaining in the game, Darnell Nurse’s pass was picked off by Vladimir Tarasenko, which caused a turnover and eventually led to the Blues’ forward tying the game with 19 seconds left on the clock. In hindsight, several Oilers were out of position and out-battled, by his turnover was the biggest hiccup on the play.
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 4-3 Costly Loss to Ducks
Saturday saw another close game, but another loss for the Edmonton Oilers. This time it was Edmonton falling short in a 4-3 decision for the Ducks in regulation time. It was a game the Oilers dominated for most of the afternoon, but another game where the Oilers gave it away with costly mistakes made by a blue line that is struggling. Edmonton’s downfall was leaking goals against, and when mixed in with the fact goaltender Lukas Dostal stood on his head for the Ducks, it meant the Oilers couldn’t even rely on a loser point where they probably deserved one. Dostal absolutely earned the first star of the game award.
Calgary Flames’ Offense Searching for Sparks
To be quite frank, the Calgary Flames are not quite living up to their post-summer blockbuster expectations. They currently occupy the ninth spot in the NHL’s Western Conference with the surging Vancouver Canucks, among other teams, hot on their tail. The Flames have seemingly got over their goaltending issues from earlier in the season, as Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have performed much more admirably in the last five games or so. However, now the team faces a new and arguably more complicated challenge: scoring goals.
Blues News & Rumors: O’Reilly, World Juniors, and More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. Here’s a look at the news and happenings for the Blues over the past week. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun recently reported that the Blues are expected to listen to their pending UFA (unrestricted free agent) captain, Ryan O’Reilly in the new year. LeBrun believes the Toronto Maple Leafs have discussed internally acquiring the Stanley Cup champion and playoff MVP from the 2018-19 season. (from ‘NHL trade board 2022-23: Bo Horvat tops our initial list of 25 players to watch’, The Athletic NHL – 12/15/22)
Flames’ Huberdeau Struggling to Adapt to Sutter’s Systems
When it was announced that the Calgary Flames had signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million deal with an average annual value of $10.5 million, the only concern some had were in regard to the final few years of the deal. What absolutely no one could have possibly imagined, however, was that it may turn into a bad deal before it even kicks in.
The NHL Blueprint for Goaltending Success in 2022-23
In the NHL, teams need reliable goaltending to see success and good goaltenders are pivotal to a strong regular season and playoff run. However, how goaltenders are used and how often they start games are just as important to a team’s success. A lot of teams have talent in the net, but the decision to go with an unquestioned number one starter and a backup or two players that split starts can be the difference between a first-place roster and a non-playoff one.
Maple Leafs’ Holmberg: Shining Example of Organizational Depth
Pontus Holmberg made his NHL debut on Nov. 2 when his team beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2. He played just 10 minutes of ice time and registered two shots on the net. On Nov. 8, he returned to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. However, he didn’t stay in the minors long. Within a week, he was back with the big club. He hasn’t been back to the AHL since.
Dear Santa: Winnipeg Jets Wish List for 2023
As hard as it is to believe, we are quickly nearing the end of the year. As we close out 2022, the Winnipeg Jets are surely leaving their mark on the season so far. As we approach 2023, there are many things Jets fans are wishing for, which are all related to one theme — success. Here are a few items on my Jets wish list this holiday season.
Avalanche’s Rantanen Emerging Into Superstar
Mikko Rantanen has stood in the shadows of Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for the bulk of his career with the Colorado Avalanche. With both of them sidelined with surgeries and injuries, he’s starting to show the rest of the NHL what Avs fans have known for years — this guy doesn’t need help to prove he’s one of the NHL’s brightest stars.
Maple Leafs Targeting Blues Captain: Big Price, but Worth It
It seems as if the rumour mill keeps getting more interesting by the hour with the NHL Trade Deadline coming in March and it’s not even Christmas yet. With that in mind, there’s always chatter going on with some of the top names. Recently, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun...
Penguins Gearing Up for a Deep Playoff Run
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their last six games. If they continue to find success through the second half of the year, they are on track to make the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season. This is the longest playoff streak in North American sports and something Pittsburgh fans have come to expect from their team.
Hurricanes’ 5-0-1 Road Trip Can Be Season’s Turning Point
While the saying is so overused it’s basically a cliche at this point, at times it can still be hard not to overreact to a small sample size. Puck luck sometimes just doesn’t go a team’s way. Injuries and slumps can compound the issues, and the mental aspect probably impacts the team in question as well. Then, a break or one little stretch sees a light bulb switch on, and those struggles feel like distant memories.
2023 World Junior Championship Team USA Final Roster
In August, Team USA lost in the Quarterfinals to Czechia at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a disappointing result in the Summer, the USA will look to bounce back at the 2023 WJC, which is set to start on December 26. On December 16, USA Hockey announced its...
NHL Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes, Canucks, Flyers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars might be eager to look toward the trade market but there’s not much they can do until they tackle other business first. Meanwhile, are the Carolina Hurricanes ready to carry three goaltenders?. What are the Vancouver Canucks asking in return...
Bruins Can Still Play Better Despite Winning Ways
The Boston Bruins remain the gold standard of the NHL, 30 games into the 2022-23 regular season. Coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, the Bruins would extend their point streak at home to 18 games this season and have yet to lose consecutive games all season long. Despite this, head coach Jim Montgomery would make a remark post-game that, though not entirely accurate, definitely holds merit and should be considered.
