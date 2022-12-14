ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Patriots activate Christian Barmore from IR, place Isaiah Wynn there in his place

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots defensive line is getting a major piece back this weekend. Christian Barmore, sidelined since mid-October with a knee injury, has been activated from injured reserve. The second-year defensive tackle returned to practice this week in Arizona and is good to go for Sunday’s tilt with the Raiders. In a corresponding move, Isaiah Wynn has been placed on injured reserve. His regular season — and perhaps Patriots career — is over.
