Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly before midnight Friday night along Doniphan near Redd Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley, El Paso police reported. Special Traffic Investigators, who respond to major crashes including fatalities, were at the scene Friday night, looking into what caused the crash. […]
cbs4local.com
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
cbs4local.com
Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
cbs4local.com
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short
Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issues disaster declaration with Title 42 set to expire
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a disaster declaration in response to an influx of migrants and the impending end to the Title 42 policy. During a news conference Saturday at City Hall, Leeser said he felt it was time to issue a Declaration of Disaster due to the rising […]
City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
cbs4local.com
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
Crime of Week: Man carjacks vehicle with woman still inside at Stateline restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – EPPD and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for your help in finding a man who tried to hijack a vehicle with a passenger still inside. This is this week’s Crime of the Week. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 4:30 p.m., El Paso police officers investigated a carjacking […]
KVIA
El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms
The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
KVIA
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Union Pacific following deadly August incident
EL PASO, Texas -- A local law firm is suing Union Pacific railroad over the death of one of its conductors. Mario Navarro was killed on August 29 when a train passing through a construction zone hit a specialized device and fell off the tracks. Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman injury lawyers argue Union Pacific should be held responsible.
El Paso family files lawsuit against Union Pacific, seeking justice for Mario Navarro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Navarro family are filing a personal lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad. The Navarro family are currently being represented by the law offices of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers who reportedly filed a federal employer liability act case for the wrongful death of Mario Navarro. As KTSM 9 News has […]
KRQE News 13
Doña Ana Co. to break ground on new fire station
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County will soon have a brand new fire station. A groundbreaking for the new fire station #2 in Anthony, New Mexico, will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. “The new station is a result of the growth we are experiencing...
cbs4local.com
Affidavit:Teen driving 'very fast' before deadly pedestrian crash involving LC student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest affidavit report stated that a teen is accused of driving "really fast" before hitting an Organ Mountain High School student who later died. Officers arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Officials identified the victim as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado who was a student...
KVIA
“It’s very dangerous:” People spotted emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- "They're coming in groups, maybe 8? 10?" These are the words of a Segundo Barrio resident who's witnessed people coming out of man holes on Delta Street. She claims she's seen a girl get almost hit by a truck. "It was pretty bad," she said. "People...
KVIA
As migrant surge swells, one Las Cruces shelter may close due to funding
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The El Calvario United Methodist Church in Las Cruces may have to shut down its shelter. El Calvario has been aiding migrants and the homeless for almost a decade with blankets, clothing, food and a warm place to sleep. With more migrants coming into the Borderland...
Comments / 1