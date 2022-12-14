ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSM

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle shortly before midnight Friday night along Doniphan near Redd Road in El Paso’s Upper Valley, El Paso police reported. Special Traffic Investigators, who respond to major crashes including fatalities, were at the scene Friday night, looking into what caused the crash. […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Teen injured in vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was taken to the hospital following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened at Edgemere and Sioux around 4:04 p.m. The female was taken to the hospital with minor injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas’ Shortest Interstate Is In El Paso – And It’s Really Short

Texas has 3,233 miles of intestate highways. The longest one, at 878.7 miles in length, is IH-10 which goes through El Paso. The shortest one lies completely within El Paso. It seems amazing how much highway there is in Texas but, how could we not win this one? We're the largest state in the continental United States. The largest of all 50 states, Alaska, is big in area but short on highways.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso hosts Posada Navidena at WinterFest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With only a few weeks left of WinterFest, the public is invited to the Holiday Fiestas that will feature a traditional posada by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at San Jacinto Plaza. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso residents helping migrants in downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- As the temperatures continue to drop in downtown El Paso, migrants on the streets with no shelter have to deal with the cold conditions. El Pasoans have noticed, and some have been downtown near the Greyhound station to help the migrants out by handing out food, warm clothing, blankets, and even medical care.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Holiday Hours At El Paso Bridges Change, Bad I-10 Traffic Looms

The United States Customs and Border Protection office modified their hours of operation last month and will keep those changes in place into the new year. According to the United States Customs and Border Protection website, these changes were first made for the El Paso Port on November 20, 2022 and will remain in place until at least January 7, 2023.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Doña Ana Co. to break ground on new fire station

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County will soon have a brand new fire station. A groundbreaking for the new fire station #2 in Anthony, New Mexico, will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. “The new station is a result of the growth we are experiencing...
ANTHONY, NM

