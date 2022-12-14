ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
CLEVES, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Colerain Township resident discovers three cows in backyard

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was an "udderly amoosing" morning for one Colerain Township resident who found three calves in his backyard Wednesday. Colerain police said the resident, Jerry, saw the calves in his backyard on Old Colerain and Day Road. He said he checked with neighbors and anyone...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

