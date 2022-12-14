Read full article on original website
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek
Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
Fairborn High School student killed in vehicle crash
Following the student’s passing, Fairborn schools cancelled all evening and weekend activities, according to school officials.
WLWT 5
Report of crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Crews have responded to a crash on I-275E near I-471 in Highland Heights, car overturned, unknown injuries. Lanes are blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Compton Rd in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 3225 Compton Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
1 in custody after DPD called to standoff in Dayton
Authorities confirmed a call came into authorities at 10:24 a.m. on a report of trespassing.
WKRC
Cincinnati fire officials believes suspicious fire was purposely set by juveniles
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - The fire department believes a structure fire in Winton Hills that resulted in over $100,000 in damages Thursday night was purposely set by juveniles. Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on Topridge Place just after 8 p.m. Officials were told there...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
Fox 19
Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on...
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Highland Ave in Corryville
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Highland Avenue in Corryville. traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Timeless Recording Studio hosts toy drive event
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Timeless Recording Studio brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children. The studio gifted 100 toys to children Saturday afternoon. Kids also enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, and Christmas movies. Barbers gave them free haircuts, too.
5 arrested in connection to Miami Valley mail thefts
Kettering Police say it does not look like thieves are slowing down, even around the holidays, which is why it is important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Woman dies after crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has died a little more than a week after a head-on crash in Springfield Township. The Hamilton County Coroner says Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died Wednesday evening. Springfield Township police say the crash happened on Dec. 6. on Springdale Road...
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
WLWT 5
Colerain Township resident discovers three cows in backyard
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was an "udderly amoosing" morning for one Colerain Township resident who found three calves in his backyard Wednesday. Colerain police said the resident, Jerry, saw the calves in his backyard on Old Colerain and Day Road. He said he checked with neighbors and anyone...
WLWT 5
Report of single-car crash on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a single-car crash on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill, car into a tree. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
