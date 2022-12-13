Read full article on original website
Here's Why Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
India ETFs Beat S&P 500 in 2022: What Awaits in 2023?
India’s stock market has hit a brake in 2022, thanks to rising rate worries in the United States. Still, iShares India 50 ETF INDY is off just 4.5% this year versus an 18.8% decline in the S&P 500 (as of Dec 16, 2022). The broader emerging market ETF iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM has lost about 22% so far this year.
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dillard's (DDS) Stock?
Investors in Dillard’s, Inc. DDS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $85 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Vivint, Caterpillar, Oracle in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second straight losing week last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7% for the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. Stocks have finally started to price in bad news, and are not...
Is Invesco 130 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco 130 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) was launched on 10/11/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Government Bond ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market...
Why JB Hunt (JBHT) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Is iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) debuted on 05/05/2010, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) was launched on 10/21/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets...
Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) was launched on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry...
Why Clean Harbors (CLH) is an Attractive Stock for Investors
Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH has performed well in the past year and shown the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain STERIS (STE) Stock for Now
STERIS plc STE has been gaining from strong segmental growth. The integration of Cantel Medical continued successfully, strengthening STERIS’ Endoscopy offerings. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 19.3% compared with the...
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
Is Axonics (AXNX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
