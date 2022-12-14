Read full article on original website
Related
montgomeryschoolsmd.org
MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition
Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.
ggwash.org
As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch
We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
WTOP
Arlington students will have longer summer break as part of 2023-24 calendar
Students in Arlington, Virginia, will have a longer summer and shorter winter break next year as part of the 2023-24 calendar the school board approved Thursday night. After weeks of planning and discussion, the board honed in on two options: One with the same start date as surrounding jurisdictions and a longer winter break, and another with a later start date and shorter winter break.
blocbyblocknews.com
As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow
A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
mocoshow.com
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Friday Morning; Police Determine No Threat to School or Community
Montgomery County Police announced that New Hampshire Estates Elementary School at 8720 Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring was placed on a lockdown earlier this morning. According to MCPD, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. New Hampshire Estates ES went into lockdown as the result of a police investigation in the area. The lockdown lasted approximately 30 mins. until police verified there was no threat to the school or community. The lockdown has been lifted.”
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
Fairfax Times
County plans speed camera installation
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of December 16, 2022
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 1 for a reported house fire in the 7200 block of Devereux Court in the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County. Crews arrived on the scene of a two and half-story, single-family home with fire showing from the attached garage, extending to the roof. The fire was quickly located and extinguished. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
4 inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections (DOC) Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during a fight involving six inmates just before 6:30 p.m. Their injuries ranged from "minor injuries" to puncture wounds.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay
Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
Comments / 1