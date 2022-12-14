ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

montgomeryschoolsmd.org

MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition

Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ggwash.org

As Maryland’s General Assembly session approaches, here are three bills to watch

We’re one month away from the start of Maryland’s General Assembly session, during which state senators and delegates will meet in Annapolis for three months to write and pass new laws. Until then, legislators from each county and Baltimore City are working on local bills that would only affect that jurisdiction. Right now, we’re tracking three bills that impact Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, including one about parking requirements and two that could dramatically change both counties’ planning departments.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Arlington students will have longer summer break as part of 2023-24 calendar

Students in Arlington, Virginia, will have a longer summer and shorter winter break next year as part of the 2023-24 calendar the school board approved Thursday night. After weeks of planning and discussion, the board honed in on two options: One with the same start date as surrounding jurisdictions and a longer winter break, and another with a later start date and shorter winter break.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
blocbyblocknews.com

As Federal Eviction Relief Funds Dwindle, Calls For Maryland To Establish Its Own Rental Assistance Program Grow

A coalition of housing advocates, politicians, and nonprofit organizations sent a letter on Tuesday urging Gov. Larry Hogan and other top state lawmakers to establish a first-of-its-kind state-funded emergency rental assistance program in 2023, Giacomo Bologna reports for the Baltimore Sun. The program would aim to mitigate the potential loss of federal eviction relief dollars awarded during the pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Friday Morning; Police Determine No Threat to School or Community

Montgomery County Police announced that New Hampshire Estates Elementary School at 8720 Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring was placed on a lockdown earlier this morning. According to MCPD, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. New Hampshire Estates ES went into lockdown as the result of a police investigation in the area. The lockdown lasted approximately 30 mins. until police verified there was no threat to the school or community. The lockdown has been lifted.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC

RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

County plans speed camera installation

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted on Dec. 6 to move forward with a pilot program to install speed cameras throughout the county. The cameras will be installed in nine school zones and one construction zone throughout Fairfax County. According to Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of Fairfax County Police...
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - Week of December 16, 2022

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Dec. 1 for a reported house fire in the 7200 block of Devereux Court in the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County. Crews arrived on the scene of a two and half-story, single-family home with fire showing from the attached garage, extending to the roof. The fire was quickly located and extinguished. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Justice Navarro, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Navarro was last seen on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., in the 7800 block of Scotland Drive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Schools Close, Delay

Editor's Note: Go here for the latest forecast and weather impacts on Thursday, Dec. 15. A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday....
WASHINGTON, DC
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
CHARLES TOWN, WV

