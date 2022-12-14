Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Dog Friendly Restaurants in the Longview, Texas Area
It’s clear that most pet owners in East Texas consider their four-legged family members to be family. That was obvious just a few days ago when I saw someone on social media ask for a list of restaurants around Longview, Texas that allows dogs to dine with their humans. And it didn’t take long for locals in Longview to help out and give 8 suggestions on where you could grab a bite to eat while taking your dog with you.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
Is the Winter Solstice Celebrated as a ‘Pagan’ Holiday in East Texas?
Winter IS coming to Tyler and Longview, Texas. Specifically on December 21, 2022--otherwise known as the winter solstice. It will be the longest night of the year, as it always is. Usually, the winter solstice is mentioned in passing or you may have noticed it on your calendar from time...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
I’m Way More Excited About ‘Presence’ Than Presents This Year
Don’t get me wrong. I love presents. I especially love giving presents. After all, the Christmas story itself is about a gift. Many other traditions that are celebrated this time of year are, too. However to me, at the end of the day, after all the presents are opened, spending time with people you love is the point. And I'm very much looking forward to a peaceful Christmas at home with loved ones here in Tyler, Texas.
KLTV
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
ktalnews.com
Neighbors in Keithville mourn lives lost
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There was very little activity in Keithville on Thursday afternoon. The calm before the storm as families appear to have gathered what they could from the dozens of homes obliterated by Tuesday’s tornado. People in a neighboring community are remembering 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith and...
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Some Forecasters are Saying We Could See Snow Christmas Week.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
KLTV
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Here is a Great Place to Pick Up Amazing Christmas Desserts in Tyler, TX
There are many great places in East Texas to find Christmas and holiday desserts, and this is one of the best in Tyler, TX. OK, so in full disclosure: I am EXHAUSTED. Can you relate? And although many of us are starting to do our best to keep it together and merrily saunter forward toward the Christmas weekend, we can't help but be truly ready for a holiday rest.
KLTV
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
KTBS
Keithville woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, La. -- There's only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young daughter were fortunate;...
KLTV
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. “I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said. And while that has been the consistent...
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
q973radio.com
Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?
You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
