Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Community members honor the two Columbia girls killed in a fire
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered to remember the two children killed in a townhouse fire at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 14. Wednesday's townhome fire killed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington. Friends of the family planned a candlelight vigil Saturday to honor the girls' lives.
krcgtv.com
Family safe after house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A family is safe after a house fire prompted a response from the Jefferson City Fire Department Saturday night. According to Assistant Chief Jake Holee with the Jefferson City Fire Department, crews were called to a two story home on Lafayette street at 7:44 p.m. Holee...
KOMU
Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) At 7:45 Saturday evening, Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. Firefighters saw flames coming out of the first-floor window. According to a news release, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes. A family is now displaced, two The post One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for threatening to burn down local homeless shelter
A Columbia man is facing charges after he threatens to burn down an occupied, overnight warming shelter for the homeless. Brice Key, 21, is charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held without bond. According to the probable cause statement,...
KOMU
Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids
COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family
While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
kwos.com
Missing Ashland teen is found
Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
KOMU
Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home
ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
KOMU
Missouri State Fire Marshal says home fires are in season
COLUMBIA - Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State...
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KOMU
Columbia man charged after reportedly threatening to burn down local shelter
COLUMBIA - A man faces felony charges after authorities say he threatened to burn down a local homeless shelter Tuesday. Brice Key, 21, was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. According to court documents, Key was at the Room at the Inn,...
Many Missouri flags at half-staff Saturday for fallen firefighter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many Missouri flags will be at half staff this weekend to honor the life of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. The 57-year-old man was called to help fight a fire on December 3, 2022. He was found dead in his home the next day after a medical emergency. Flags will […]
krcgtv.com
Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police
UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
KOMU
Milwaukee man sentenced for role in 2017 homicide in Jefferson City
COLE COUNTY - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday for his role in a 2017 deadly shooting in Jefferson City. Devon Skinner pleaded guilty to accessory to assault. He was sentenced to 300 days in jail and was given credit for time served, according to online court records. Taveeon Fowler...
kjluradio.com
Trial begins Monday for JC man accused of murdering Lincoln University student four years ago
A Jefferson City murder trial involving a Lincoln University student begins on Monday. Alfred Chism, Jr., of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of Charon Session, 23. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot to death on Tanya Lynn Drive. After Chism was arrested, he told police Session had been harassing him for several days. He said when Session came to his house, he shot him.
