Columbia, MO

KOMU

Community members honor the two Columbia girls killed in a fire

COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered to remember the two children killed in a townhouse fire at the Columbia Square Apartments on Dec. 14. Wednesday's townhome fire killed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington. Friends of the family planned a candlelight vigil Saturday to honor the girls' lives.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Family safe after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A family is safe after a house fire prompted a response from the Jefferson City Fire Department Saturday night. According to Assistant Chief Jake Holee with the Jefferson City Fire Department, crews were called to a two story home on Lafayette street at 7:44 p.m. Holee...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Crews respond to JC house fire, family of four escape

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday night in the 400 block of Lafayette St. Crews found flames bursting out of a first-floor window when they arrived at the scene at 7:44 p.m. According to a news release, officials controlled the fire within minutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) At 7:45 Saturday evening, Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Lafayette Street. Firefighters saw flames coming out of the first-floor window. According to a news release, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes. A family is now displaced, two The post One dog dies from house fire in Jefferson City; four others safely recovered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for threatening to burn down local homeless shelter

A Columbia man is facing charges after he threatens to burn down an occupied, overnight warming shelter for the homeless. Brice Key, 21, is charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held without bond. According to the probable cause statement,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Neighbor shows support for family after townhome fire kills two kids

COLUMBIA - A neighbor is looking to help take care of the family who lost two children in a townhome fire early Wednesday morning. “We got two babies that’s gone,” Annetta Holloway said. “We got a family that’s hurting. They’re not my biological children, but they’re my neighborhood children, and this hurts.”
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family

While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
ASHLAND, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen is found

Ashland Police say that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has been found safe. The teen was last seen on December 4th. Investigators say she apparently cut out a window screen and left the home. Police aren’t saying where Dubes has been or who she might have been with.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Ashland Police say missing teenager has returned home

ASHLAND - The Ashland Police Department posted on Facebook early Friday morning that 15-year-old Emilee Dubes has returned home. In a video from the department, Chief Gabe Edwards said that she came home around 1 a.m. He said she appeared healthy an uninjured. Dubes confirmed to authorities that she was...
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Missouri State Fire Marshal says home fires are in season

COLUMBIA - Nearly 4,000 Americans die every year in residential fires, according to the city of Columbia. For one Columbia family, this statistic has become a reality. Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning. "We're in that time of year," Missouri State...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree

A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KOMU

Columbia man charged after reportedly threatening to burn down local shelter

COLUMBIA - A man faces felony charges after authorities say he threatened to burn down a local homeless shelter Tuesday. Brice Key, 21, was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage. According to court documents, Key was at the Room at the Inn,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missing 15-year-old found safe, according to Ashland Police

UPDATE: Ashland Police released a video to their Facebook page Friday morning after announcing Emilee Dubes was found safe. In the video police chief Gabe Edwards said, "This morning at approximately 1 a.m., Emilee Dubes returned home. Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will be unable to release any further information."
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Trial begins Monday for JC man accused of murdering Lincoln University student four years ago

A Jefferson City murder trial involving a Lincoln University student begins on Monday. Alfred Chism, Jr., of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of Charon Session, 23. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot to death on Tanya Lynn Drive. After Chism was arrested, he told police Session had been harassing him for several days. He said when Session came to his house, he shot him.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

