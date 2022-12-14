ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe

Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man

Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Philadelphia, PA, Makes List Of Top 20 Cities In Which To Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Have you given any thought to how you want to ring in the new year?. New Year's Eve is right around the corner! After chatting with friends, I think it's safe to say that this year is going to be the first one since the pandemic that everyone feels safe enough to enjoy a celebration like they did on NYE 2019. Boy, were we all ignorant to what was in store for us. 😅
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend

The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore

What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
