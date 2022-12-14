Read full article on original website
Missing Cape May, NJ Boaters Found Safe
Two boaters who went missing 10 days ago after setting sail out of Cape May have reportedly been found safe. Family of 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso and 65-year-old Kevin Hyde must have been so relieved to hear the news that the men somehow got lost out in the Atlantic Ocean but were alive.
2 Found Dead Inside Gloucester County, NJ Automotive Garage
A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning. Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro. A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of...
Prosecutor: Philadelphia, PA, Man Indicted For Murder at Atlantic City Casino
A man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a fatal stabbing at a casino in Atlantic City this past September. On Thursday, 34-year-old Andrew Osborne was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on,. One count of first-degree murder. One count of third-degree possession of a weapon for...
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
U.S. Coast Guard Trying to Locate Overdue Sailboat that Departed Cape May, NJ
Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard are asking for your help as they try to locate a sailboat and its crew that haven't been seen in several days. According to a Facebook post, 76-year-old Joe DiTommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were aboard a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure, and white sails.
20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man. Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Legendary NYC Steak House Reopening at Borgata Atlantic City
Old Homestead Steak House, which has been a fine dining choice at Borgata Hotel and Casino Atlantic City since it opened in 2003, will reopen after renovations on Thursday, Dec. 22. Reservations are now being accepted. The restaurant has been closed throughout the fall for remodeling. It will reopen with...
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife
An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
Atlantic City Casino Workers Continue Call for Smoke Free Casinos
They've had enough, and they want to see a change finally being made. A group of Atlantic City Casino workers, under the name Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) are once again calling on lawmakers to step in and do something about smoking in the cities casinos. Lamont White, co-leader...
Survivor! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Hat-wearing Man
Officials in Egg Harbor Township are, again, turning to the public for help identifying a person. And, again, the person is wanted as part of an "ongoing investigation." No description of the man was made available by the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, other than what can be seen in a picture of a picture from surveillance video -- a black hat, white shirt, and jeans.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Who Escaped Custody, Ran Fake Dating Scheme Sentenced — Again
Federal authorities say a man from Atlantic City, who is no stranger to being behind bars, has been sentenced for escaping from federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services. 58-year-old Patrick Giblin was sentenced on Wednesday to 66 months after pleading guilty to...
Philadelphia, PA, Makes List Of Top 20 Cities In Which To Celebrate New Year’s Eve
Have you given any thought to how you want to ring in the new year?. New Year's Eve is right around the corner! After chatting with friends, I think it's safe to say that this year is going to be the first one since the pandemic that everyone feels safe enough to enjoy a celebration like they did on NYE 2019. Boy, were we all ignorant to what was in store for us. 😅
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore
What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
Say Your Goodbyes To Beloved Doo Wop Drive-In In Wildwood Crest, NJ
Another eatery is closing up shop in the Wildwoods. According to new reports, the beloved Doo Wop Drive-InRestaurant in Wildwood Crest has officially been sold. The folks over at Wildwood Video Archive have confirmed the news that the new owners of the popular old-school themed restaurant. do not plan on...
