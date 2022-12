A man and woman who conspired to kidnap a San Jose baby boy in April were expected in court Friday for sentencing. Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo pleaded no contest in August to the kidnapping of baby Brandon and face lengthy prison terms. Ramirez faces up to 14 years, and her boyfriend, Portillo, could get up to five years.

