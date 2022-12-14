Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO