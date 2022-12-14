Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
theadvocate.com
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Georgia is electing Democrats
How Republican is Louisiana? Fox8 and Verite News in New Orleans call it a “solidly red state,” and that is no surprise. However, they also explained how Democrats have been successful in Georgia, a Deep South state. “… Nationwide, while the rate varies by state, college-educated white voters...
cenlanow.com
Sen. Cleo Fields says, ‘The people of Louisiana certainly do not mind transparency’ following approval of senate confirmation for some governor appointees
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Louisiana voters approved two amendments to the constitution that will create senate approval for gubernatorial appointed positions on two boards. State Sen. Cleo Fields looked at the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, each with six governor appointed positions, and...
iheart.com
St. Charles Parish Woman Third Reported Tornado Fatality In Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed a death in St. Charles Parish Wednesday was due to severe weather. The St. Charles Parish coroner reported a 56-year-old woman was killed after a tornado struck her home in the Killona area. A tornado is also blamed for the deaths of a 30-year-old...
NOLA.com
With key backers, Jeff Landry is seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race
If the governor’s election were a horse race, the track announcer would be saying that Attorney General Jeff Landry has burst out of the opening gate and claimed the inside rail. Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November and has secured the...
Satellite images reveal dramatic loss of Louisiana wetlands
NASA-funded researchers have determined that Louisiana has lost enough wetlands to cover the entire state of Rhode Island.
Gov. Edwards tours storm damage in North Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a State of Emergency and will travel to North Louisiana Wednesday afternoon to tour damage in Caddo Parish and Union Parish from powerful storms that spawned a deadly tornado Tuesday in Keithville.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
Former Louisiana USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. — (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
brproud.com
Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
