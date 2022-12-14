ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Georgia is electing Democrats

How Republican is Louisiana? Fox8 and Verite News in New Orleans call it a “solidly red state,” and that is no surprise. However, they also explained how Democrats have been successful in Georgia, a Deep South state. “… Nationwide, while the rate varies by state, college-educated white voters...
cenlanow.com

Sen. Cleo Fields says, ‘The people of Louisiana certainly do not mind transparency’ following approval of senate confirmation for some governor appointees

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Louisiana voters approved two amendments to the constitution that will create senate approval for gubernatorial appointed positions on two boards. State Sen. Cleo Fields looked at the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, each with six governor appointed positions, and...
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
KTBS

Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Two Violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. New Orleans, Louisiana – Renaldo Ruffin has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for two violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. Ruffin had previously admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Judge Guidry imposed the maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each offense and ordered that Ruffin serve three years of supervised release following his jail term. Ruffin was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP, two other benefits decreasing for some in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some people in Louisiana will see a decrease in benefits, including SNAP, after a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits, according to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Other benefits affected will be the Family Independence Temporary Assitance...
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses

Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
