‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller

theplaylist.net
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
‘The Franchise’: Sam Mendes’ Superhero Satire HBO Pilot Adds Billy Magnussen, Daniel Brühl, Jessica Hynes, Richard E. Grant & More
Filmmaker Sam Mendes (“1917,” “Empire of Light”) is about to make his U.S. television directing debut with a new comedy series at HBO called “The Franchise.” It will see Mendes team up with comedy writer/director Armando Iannucci (“Avenue 5,” “In The Loop”), likely best known to American audiences for the political comedy series “Veep” and the hilarious Soviet-era satire “The Death of Stalin.” One of the more curious projects on the horizon, “The Franchise,” focuses on the world of Hollywood and the making of superhero movie franchises, which is undoubtedly ripe for parody. This a subject that has sort of already, to a lesser extent, tackled by the mature/satirical Amazon series “The Boys.”
‘The Apology’ Review: Anna Gunn & Linus Roache Can’t Invite In New Resonance To This Rote Uninvited Visitor Drama
The unexpected visitor: it’s a well-loved and much-explored horror trope that’s the jumping-off point for many a terrifying tale over the years. In Alison Star Locke’s new horror thriller “The Apology,” audiences get a new version of that story bolstered by two inspired and impactful performances. But it’s hard to stay invested in a narrative this rote and predictable. The plot’s predictability doesn’t make its events any less troubling, but that, too, is not enough to save the film from ultimately becoming a boring slog. Audiences may tire of cheap twists in bad movies, but this Shudder film certainly could have used one.
Henry Cavill In Final Talks To Secure ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series/Film Rights Over At Amazon
This week was pretty rough for British actor Henry Cavill. After announcing his official return as Superman back in October and a cameo in Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam,” it now appears Cavill as Superman is no longer part of the DCU‘s long-term plans. While James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad“) is officially writing a new Superman film, DC Studios will search for a new actor and director for that project. The Superman news and Cavill’s recent exit from Netflix‘s “The Witcher” series produced worries from Cavill devotees that the actor’s career might be in trouble. That’s hardly the case, though. The actor begins shooting Guy Ritchie‘s WWII spy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” next month in Turkey and also has a “Highlander” reboot upcoming from “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.
‘She Is Love’ Trailer: Haley Bennett & Sam Riley Star In New Romantic Dramedy On February 3
Does divorce really spell the end of a romantic partnership? Jamie Adams‘ latest film “She Is Love” explores how that may not be the case, even after distance, time, and other factors. READ MORE: BFI London Film Festival’s Slate Of World Premieres Includes Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’...
‘Hypno-Hustler’: Donald Glover To Star In & Produce A Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off Film
The problem with owning one superhero character and the universe they live in—in this case, Sony Pictures owning Spider-Man and everything within the Spider-Man universe, and that’s it—is it leaves you with a lot of limitations. That said, something like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” really showed how you could expand things with a lot of flavor, style, and attitude with the right creative team. This is maybe why we’re cautiously optimistic about a “Hypno-Hustler,” Spider-Man villain movie. Is the character obscure and kind of dumb? Yes, but the man behind the project likely to put an inventive spin on it is “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover.
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are Barbie & Ken For Director Greta Gerwig
Everyone’s got to shoot their shot, right? After two beloved films, the Academy Award-nominated indie “Lady Bird” and the bigger, more ambitious “Little Women,” actor turned filmmaker Greta Gerwig really went for it with “Barbie.” Even though we still don’t really know what the movie is—other than seemingly a big subversion of the Barbie brand— Gerwig making the giant leap to a big IP brand, what is a big studio tentpole coming out and the summer and a star-studded cast really seemed to blow away most pundits and cineastes.
‘EO’: Jerzy Skolimowski On Presenting A Donkey’s Inner Monologue [Interview]
Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 classic “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” also follows the life and times of a humble donkey. However, this latest offering by the 84-year-old Polish filmmaker is in no sense a direct remake of one of cinema’s enduring masterworks. So titled for the hee-hawing sounds a donkey makes, “EO” (now in theaters) is an experimental donkey picaresque, dispensing with the ascetic filmmaking aesthetic for which Bresson was best known and instead capturing the world as vividly experienced — seen, felt, imagined, perhaps mourned — through all the senses of one noble ass.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios
James Cameron likes his female heroines as strong and capable as possible. For instance, take Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley in “Aliens” or Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” But according to Cameron, Kate Winslet‘s Ronal in “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is the director’s most “empowering” female action hero yet. How come? Well, for one, she’s fighting while pregnant.
Jennifer Lawrence Blasts Bryan Singer For His “Hissy Fits” On Set, While Praising “Calm” Female Directors
Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back in a recent roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter. Lawrence decided to put male directors on blast in a conversation that spanned topics like the depiction of female trauma onscreen, women directors, and taking ownership of one’s career choices. In her experience, they’re not as calm on set as the female she’s worked with, like “Causeway” director Lila Neugebauer. And the most emotional? Lawrence’s “X-Men” director Bryan Singer, who she cites as having the “biggest hissy fits.”
Aubrey Plaza: “The Goal Is To Make Something People Remember” [Interview]
Yes, Aubrey Plaza has her own ideas on what happened between her character Harper and Cameron (Theo James) during those infamous 10 minutes on “The White Lotus” season two. And, yes, she wants to know what happened to Harper’s husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) when they took a walk on that secluded part of the resort. But, the fact she’s finally getting her flowers for both “Lotus” and her performance in the indie hit “Emily The Criminal,” which she produced, was the main topic of our conversation yesterday.
‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Renews Their Hit Series For A Third Season Ahead Of Season Two’s March 2023 Premiere
Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” doesn’t premiere for another three months, but it looks like Showtime expects the buzzy show to pick up where it left off. Variety reports that the network has renewed its breakout survival drama for a third season ahead of the next season’s premiere in March 2023.
DC Studios Upheaval Again As James Gunn Teases A New Universe [The Playlist Podcast]
Unless you’ve been living under the proverbial rock, you’ve probably heard that there is drama in the DC film universe. But, of course, when is there not? Recently, it was announced that James Gunn is writing a new “Superman” film, which would focus on the character’s earlier days. That was followed up by news that Henry Cavill isn’t coming back as Superman. That news came on the heels of Patty Jenkins being told her pitch for “Wonder Woman 3” no longer fit in the new direction for the superhero franchise. All of this led to much speculation about the dreaded R-word – reboot. In this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss all of the recent drama and where this might lead as we enter 2023 and beyond.
