‘The Price We Pay’ Red-Band Trailer: Crime Goes Wrong For Stephen Dorff & Emile Hirsch In Ryûhei Kitamura’s Horror Crime Thriller

Unless you’ve been living under the proverbial rock, you’ve probably heard that there is drama in the DC film universe. But, of course, when is there not? Recently, it was announced that James Gunn is writing a new “Superman” film, which would focus on the character’s earlier days. That was followed up by news that Henry Cavill isn’t coming back as Superman. That news came on the heels of Patty Jenkins being told her pitch for “Wonder Woman 3” no longer fit in the new direction for the superhero franchise. All of this led to much speculation about the dreaded R-word – reboot. In this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss all of the recent drama and where this might lead as we enter 2023 and beyond.

2 DAYS AGO