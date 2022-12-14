Read full article on original website
wajr.com
DOH plans investigative excavation at Star City sinkhole site soon
STAR CITY, W.Va. – Investigative excavation at the site of the Star City sinkhole along Monongahela Boulevard is expected to begin as soon as the Division of Highways (DOH) is able to verify all utilities in the area, according to Deputy State Highways Engineer for the DOH, Joe Pack.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
wfxrtv.com
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
Truck crashes into abandoned building in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KCLVFD) says a pickup truck ran into a building in Nicholas County on Friday. KCLVFD says the crash happened along the 14000 block of Turnpike Road around 9:49 a.m. Fire officials say only one occupant was in the truck. The victim was taken to […]
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County. Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details. McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6...
Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
Bid awarded for North Central West Virginia Airport terminal, new details released
Airport director Rick Rock gave us an update on what to expect at the new terminal at North Central West Virginia Airport.
One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
West Virginia man accused of setting dumpster on fire using Axe Body Spray
An Elkins man is facing felony charges after police say he used Axe Body Spray to set a dumpster on fire Thursday evening in the City of Elkins.
Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early morning accident
UPDATE: 12/15/22 8:00 A.M. — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Route 20 at the Nicholas County line has reopened. Greenbrier County, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Greenbrier County right at the Nicholas County line. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement stating that Route 20 at […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
WDTV
Buckhannon City Council votes on ordinance that would enforce consequences for those that don’t pay parking tickets
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon City Council voted on the first reading of an amendment to its parking ordinance that would allow the city to take action for those with unpaid parking tickets. This amendment would allow the parking enforcement officer to work with the municipal judge and police to...
Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested. On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival,...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
lootpress.com
Raleigh County Commission to consider Alcohol Monitoring System agreement with Day Report Center
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, December, 20, 2022 at 10:00am. Among the docket of agenda items planned for discussion on Tuesday will be consideration of an agreement...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
