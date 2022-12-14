ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wajr.com

DOH plans investigative excavation at Star City sinkhole site soon

STAR CITY, W.Va. – Investigative excavation at the site of the Star City sinkhole along Monongahela Boulevard is expected to begin as soon as the Division of Highways (DOH) is able to verify all utilities in the area, according to Deputy State Highways Engineer for the DOH, Joe Pack.
STAR CITY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
NITRO, WV
WVNS

Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
WVNS

Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early morning accident

UPDATE: 12/15/22 8:00 A.M. — Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said Route 20 at the Nicholas County line has reopened. Greenbrier County, WV (WVNS) — A road is closed in Greenbrier County right at the Nicholas County line. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement stating that Route 20 at […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Police arrest individual who shot man six times in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a criminal complaint filed by the Morgantown Police Department, the individual responsible for shooting a man multiple times on High Street last month has been arrested. On November 5th, Morgantown Police were dispatched to the intersection of Chestnut and Fayette streets. Upon arrival,...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy