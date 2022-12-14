ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder Council approves redistricting changes

The DeRidder City Council unanimously voted to approve three ordinances at the regular meeting on Monday. One such ordinance adopted the new 2022 Redistricting Plan. Keith Hooper, City Council President and District 1 Representative, said this is a process required every decade. Hooper said redistricting is a necessity to ensure...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria plan to break ground on their new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility in downtown Alexandria within two years. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced earlier this week that the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Over 1,500 wreaths laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Wreaths Across America honored American veterans by laying wreaths on their graves at the Alexandria National Cemetery. Known as Wreaths Across America Day, every December the organization lays thousands of wreaths at cemeteries around the country. “It’s a chance to pay respect to them...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

LSUA to Build New Allied Health Building Downtown

LSUA is planning to build a new allied health building downtown to help combat the shortage of nurses and health workers in the area. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil said, “We have made a decision to move all of our health education programs including the school of nursing into a comprehensive facility in Alexandria nearer to the hospitals on the site where the allied health building is.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority. The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

United Way offering utility assistance for the holidays

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The United Way of Central has committed $10,000 for utility payment assistance to residents of Rapides Parish. Beginning December 12, qualifying residential customers in Central Louisiana will be able to apply for a one-time $250 assistance on their utility bill through their UWCL website (uwcl.org) United Way...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Booking Report 12/05 – 12/11 released by Sheriff

AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE. ALEXANDER JR.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested in connection with Dec. 5 Kelley Land shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5. Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

