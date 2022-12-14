ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield man arrested after alleged altercation that began over cats

A Summerfield man has been arrested after an alleged altercation that began over cats. Donald Gene Salley Jr., 32, and a woman arrived home from work about about 5 p.m. Wednesday and he began consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He became “belligerent” toward the woman and they began arguing over her cats. Salley left the residence in his truck.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Cove Apartments in Lady Lake

A teen has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake. Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A group of teens got into a fight in the parking lot of the complex and one...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Summerhill man to lose license after DUI arrest in crash

A Village of Summerhill man will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest after a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, pleaded guilty last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South woman arrested following 911 call after slapping man

A Spruce Creek South woman was arrested following a 911 call after admitting she slapped a man friend. Victoria Mensura Mahmuljin Gourde, 56, called 911 on Wednesday and reported that she had been attacked by her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Yugoslavian native who stands a towering 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her man friend had “insulted” her, prompting her to slap him. He grabbed Gourde’s shirt and pushed her away from him.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home

OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

