Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Summerfield man arrested after alleged altercation that began over cats
A Summerfield man has been arrested after an alleged altercation that began over cats. Donald Gene Salley Jr., 32, and a woman arrived home from work about about 5 p.m. Wednesday and he began consuming alcohol, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He became “belligerent” toward the woman and they began arguing over her cats. Salley left the residence in his truck.
villages-news.com
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Cove Apartments in Lady Lake
A teen has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake. Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon at the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A group of teens got into a fight in the parking lot of the complex and one...
15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen. Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter...
villages-news.com
Village of Summerhill man to lose license after DUI arrest in crash
A Village of Summerhill man will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest after a crash earlier this year. Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, pleaded guilty last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South woman arrested following 911 call after slapping man
A Spruce Creek South woman was arrested following a 911 call after admitting she slapped a man friend. Victoria Mensura Mahmuljin Gourde, 56, called 911 on Wednesday and reported that she had been attacked by her man friend, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Yugoslavian native who stands a towering 5 feet 11 inches tall, said her man friend had “insulted” her, prompting her to slap him. He grabbed Gourde’s shirt and pushed her away from him.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
Death investigation of 12 year old boy
On Friday, December 16, the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a residence shooting involving a 12-year-old boy.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Lakeland At Sleepover
LAKELAND, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home in Lakeland Friday evening. According to police, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to a residence in the 5500
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
fox35orlando.com
Dog saved after fire rips through Central Florida home
OCALA, Fla. - A dog was saved by firefighters after a fire ripped through an Ocala house Friday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to a home on fire at the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle around 2:42 p.m. When they arrived, a single-story home was on fire with smoke showing from a front window, firefighters said.
Florida mom charged in 7-year-old’s death, didn’t get medical help in time, police say
Orlando police arrested a woman accused of causing her daughter's death Friday.
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
villages-news.com
Sumter County deputies investigating 15-year-old’s death as homicide
A 15-year-old who had been reported as missing has been found dead. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reported late Friday night that the death of Jontae Haywood is being investigated as a homicide. The former student at Sumter Prep Academy in Wildwood had been reported as missing earlier in...
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
WESH
Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida
A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman arrested after attacking man for trying to get her medical attention
Deputies arrested a woman Monday night, Dec. 12, after she attacked a man for trying to call 911 to get her medical attention since she told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received two calls that night from two...
Comments / 3