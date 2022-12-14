Read full article on original website
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Oleander in Arizona (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow Oleander in Arizona, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting oleander is not as easy as it seems. Oleander are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
AZFamily
Radio and podcast host Adam Carolla does the weather on Good Morning Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Long-time Los Angeles radio show host and podcaster Adam Carolla dropped by Good Morning Arizona. Carolla asked if he could try doing the weather, and Arizona’s Family meteorologist April Warnecke told him to walk on over. Carolla is in the Valley recording live shows...
This Is The Most Iconic Sandwich In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of each state's most iconic sandwich.
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
AZFamily
Arizona to subsidize more school meals for students
Mario Aguirre, 22, was hit and killed while riding his motorcycle near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. New court order limits what the City of Phoenix can do in homeless camp sweeps. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. The order prohibits authorities from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone who...
12news.com
Arizona mother joins search group in hopes of finding her son in Mexico
PHOENIX — Desperate to find her son, a mother crosses the border every week to join a search group in Sonora, Mexico. “I promised your children that you would come back, that I would bring you back and God will allow it,” said Guadalupe Tello Gastelum, expressing her heartbreak.
KTAR.com
After training in Arizona, team ready for daring global parachute expedition
PHOENIX — Members of an expedition aiming to complete seven parachute jumps on seven continents in seven days next month trained for their daring adventure in Arizona. The Triple 7 expedition has a goal of raising $7 million for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group that provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military members and first responders. If the goal is reached, the project will fund 1,400 scholarships.
AZFamily
Cold mornings continue for metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re tracking a calm, quiet weather weekend across the state. The Freeze Warning that was in effect this morning has expired, with the coolest temperatures being across the outskirts of the Phoenix area, mainly in Queen Creek and across portions of the north and west Valleys. Some temperatures even fell below freezing. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and we are struggling to make it there this afternoon.
Owl Takes Surprise Selfie With Arizona DOT Traffic Camera
"We had an early morning friend say hello."
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
AZFamily
46 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 46 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Company thrives during pandemic lockdown with unique puzzles
It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of losses for businesses, and some even had to close down for good. However, a local company that opened right before the pandemic thrived, thanks to their unique wood puzzle offerings. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman has more, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
This Is The Best 'Hidden Gem Destination' In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the best hidden gem destinations in each state.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Arrest in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance, officer’s miraculous recovery
PHOENIX – Arizona’s headlines have led to mixed emotions this week. If you have been busy and haven’t had a chance to catch all the week’s top stories, we have you covered. KTAR’s Arizona’s New Roundup Podcast covers all the top stories in the state to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Rt 66 tour guide available￼
Historic Route 66 is featured through a program accessed through the Arizona Office of Tourism website. The Route 66 digital passport provides a road map of famous and interesting places along the Mother Road from the California state line on the Colorado River in western Arizona to the Painted Desert Trading Post in the east.
It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
KTAR.com
Ducey believes rise to governor of Arizona, 8-year stint a testament to execution of plan
PHOENIX — Doug Ducey believes he was able to become governor of Arizona and retain the position because he built and executed the plan he envisioned for the state. “We put a road map out there and I do think having that plan, being able to stand up in front of a room and say, ‘I have a plan’ and passing that out … if you look at that roadmap today, you can check a lot of those boxes,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
