PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re tracking a calm, quiet weather weekend across the state. The Freeze Warning that was in effect this morning has expired, with the coolest temperatures being across the outskirts of the Phoenix area, mainly in Queen Creek and across portions of the north and west Valleys. Some temperatures even fell below freezing. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65 degrees, and we are struggling to make it there this afternoon.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO