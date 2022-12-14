Read full article on original website
Senate banking chairman says ‘maybe’ to cryptocurrency ban
Sen. Sherrod Brown said federal agencies need to address the cryptocurrency market and "maybe" ban it after the high-profile collapse of the cryptocurrency market FTX last month.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
TechCrunch
Companies — and VCs — continue to invest in AI despite market slowdown
According to a McKinsey survey from early December, AI adoption at companies has more than doubled since 2017, with 63% of businesses expecting spending on AI to increase over the next three years. In February, IDC forecast that companies would increase their spend on AI solutions by 19.6% in 2022, reaching $432.8 billion by the end of the year and over $500 billion in 2023.
TechCrunch
Can China’s venture capital market help it reignite growth?
It’s not a secret that the Chinese economy slowed in recent quarters, thanks to global macroeconomic turbulence, geopolitical matters and the country’s now-fading zero-COVID policies. The policies, which China’s government is presently dismantling, resulted in frequent lockdowns in the nation’s populous cities, while other precepts of the policy disrupted trade and transit.
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
TechCrunch
Why did Wall Street favor Adobe’s quarter over Salesforce’s?
Revenue of $4.53 billion, which was right in line with analysts’ expectations, up 10%, which translates to 14% in constant currency if the dollar weren’t so strong it was dragging down overseas earnings numbers. For Salesforce:. Revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $7.2 billion expected by the analyst...
TechCrunch
As AI pervades biotech, what are investors looking for in 2023?
The firm said that deal volume, dollar volume and deal size for financings of life sciences companies also continued to decline in Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 and 2021. Yet, November was also when U.S. bank JP Morgan chose to announce the launch of its healthcare venture capital practice, which will invest in early- to growth-stage companies in the space.
CoinDesk
The Next Step in the Evolution of Web3: Regenerative Finance
The term "degen," short for degenerate, has become a term of endearment in the crypto community. Its usage stems from the high-risk, high-reward nature of digital asset trading – and the propensity for people to bet the house. If Wall Street ever looked down on crypto’s volatility and Ponzi-nomics, Web3 has embraced it as a badge of honor.
TechCrunch
The rules of VC are changing: Here’s what founders should be considering in the new era
These “VCisms” borne out of an era of plenty have permeated boardrooms and investor meetings everywhere. In fact, the question, “How long do you expect the capital raised to last you?” essentially became a test of intelligence. The only right answer was 18 to 24 months, without any consideration of the specific circumstances of the company.
TechCrunch
With IT spending forecast to rise in 2023, what does it mean for startups?
Companies recognize that they must keep one eye on the future and that innovation tends to happen at new companies, not those supposedly trusty older ones. Sure, the tried and true may have solid balance sheets, but they also perhaps stagnated in the idea department sometime around 2012. CIOs need...
US regulator says reform will boost individual investors
Emphasizing the need to protect small investors, US securities regulators Wednesday proposed new rules to ensure competition in the execution of stock market trades. The Securities and Exchange Commission proposal aims to replace the current system in which retail brokers route more than 90 percent of trades by individual investors to wholesalers -- financial middlemen who provide liquidity.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New VC rules, AI biotech investor survey, Instagram ad case study
An example: “growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped venture capitalists set expectations for founders — and each other — for years. “Growth at all costs” is a fairy tale made possible by cheap money that helped VCs...
TechCrunch
Solo GP Nichole Wischoff raises $20M fund backed by Peter Thiel to invest in ‘unsexy businesses’
The above makes Nichole Wischoff something of an exception: Her solo venture capital firm Wischoff Ventures closed a second fund of $20 million, a sizable increase from her first $5 million fund. Her target is to invest in 25 to 30 U.S. startups at the pre-seed or seed stage. Wischoff...
Self-driving trucking firm TuSimple appoints CFO, reconstitutes audit panel
(Reuters) - TuSimple Holdings Inc appointed interim financial chief Eric Tapia on a permanent basis and reconstituted its audit committee, the self-driving trucking firm said on Friday, weeks after an internal probe revealed links to a China-backed firm.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: SoFi Technologies, Charter Communications, Delta and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Shares of the electric vehicle maker shed 2.58% following analyst calls for how the stock will perform in 2023. Goldman Sachs cut its price target while reiterating the stock as a buy. Morgan Stanley said it was a top auto pick for 2023.
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
Deutsche Bank names ex Citi banker Di Stefano as EMEA VP Origination&Advisory
MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed Pierpaolo Di Stefano as vice chairman, Origination & Advisory for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, starting Jan. 1, the lender said on Thursday.
Business Insider
How a data fabric can help organizations streamline supply chain workflows
In today's supply chains, business objectives often come down to delivering quality products to customers in the most efficient way possible. But obtaining that level of efficiency today requires heavy data analytics and predictive modeling. So how can an organization do that effectively across the board?. Data agility — the...
TechCrunch
Dropbox buys form management platform FormSwift for $95M in cash
In a press release, Dropbox says that FormSwift will bolster the former’s existing document storage, signing and sharing capabilities, including Dropbox Sign, Dropbox Forms and DocSend, bringing Dropbox closer to its goal of building an end-to-end “agreement workflow capability.”. “At Dropbox, we’re building tools to help our customers...
