Central Pa. man sent to prison for conspiring with inmates to steal pandemic benefits
A New Cumberland man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with a group that included state prison inmates to make false unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harrisburg-based U.S. Justice Department officials said Friday that Andrew Marszalek, 24, pleaded guilty to fraud- and conspiracy-related charges. The department...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
rightoncrime.com
Right On Crime Spotlights Two Pennsylvania Counties Where Prosecutorial Innovation is Making Communities Safer
As violent crime paralyzes cities across the nation, convicting the most violent and dangerous criminals is the job of a prosecuting attorney. While some rogue prosecutors have made headlines by abusing power, many more are doing the job right and upholding their sworn duty to keep communities safe. The latest...
Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
Suspected serial killer from Luzerne County facing homicide charges in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County...
Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old […]
fox29.com
Husband charged with strangulation death of sleeping wife in Pennsylvania home
Investigators say Stephen Capaldi strangled his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth, as she slept in an upstairs bedroom and used a pillow to smother her. He then dismembered her body in the basement of the home.
WFMJ.com
St. Clair Township Police find suspected drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
Officers with the St. Clair Police department seized suspected narcotics from a vehicle on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found...
orangeandbluepress.com
1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder
Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Michigan man charged with defrauding various businesses, including KeyBank, out of $150 million
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Justice Department in the Northern District of Ohio has announced that Najeeb Khan of Edwardsburg, Michigan, has been charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma
The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh. The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Powerball $149 million jackpot (12/17/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
As Pa. faces its worst flu season in years and COVID-19 ticks up, how are hospitals holding up?
Hospitals around the United States are feeling pressure from multiple fronts: RSV cases among children have been up for months, overloading some pediatric units. The nation, including Pennsylvania, is in the midst of its worst flu season in years. Most recently, COVID-19 cases have begun to climb. PennLive has been...
Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing
James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check. The Sanilac County friend, referred to as B.J. in court filings, has a checkered past, including lying about being transgender so...
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
