Detroit, MI

WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man who killed 2 women in Pennsylvania charged in Michigan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WFMJ.com

St. Clair Township Police find suspected drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

Officers with the St. Clair Police department seized suspected narcotics from a vehicle on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found...
orangeandbluepress.com

1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
MILLERSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
AM 1390 KRFO

Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.  The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing

James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check. The Sanilac County friend, referred to as B.J. in court filings, has a checkered past, including lying about being transgender so...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
