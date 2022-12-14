ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham Set To Become Liverpool’s Record Signing After Choosing Move To Anfield

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

After England’s elimination from the World Cup on Saturday night, Liverpool will see the return of Trent-Alexander Arnold and Jordan Henderson after passing their secret mission; bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield.

Their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is no hidden secret. However, in the last week, the rumours have not only increased but so has the reliability.

Reports by Christian Faulk claimed that the deal between Liverpool and Bellingham was ‘very close.’ This transfer saga seems to be coming to an end as Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Despite being linked to several clubs including Real Madrid, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Reds that are front runners and are highly likely the destination on for Bellingham next year.

Liverpool's Record Signing

According to Kevin Palmer , Jude Bellingham is set to become Liverpool’s first £100m signing. Palmer claims that the England midfielder has declared he prefers a move to Anfield.

Virgil Van Dijk and Darwin Nunez currently sit on top of Liverpool’s highest transfer fees but the 19-year-old will become the club’s record signing.

Bellingham has recently revealed his hero is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and with Naby Keita likely leaving next year also. Gerrard’s famous number 8 shirt will become available for the taking.

Jude Bellingham is the perfect signing for Liverpool to make. Liverpool… please make it.

