Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Shreds Crawford's Win Over Avanesyan: "He Ain't Trying To Fight Anybody"
Although they compete in two separate weight classes, that hasn't stopped both Jermell Charlo and Terence Crawford from fulminating in the public eye. Crawford, 35, has essentially placed a target on the back of the current undisputed titlist at 154 pounds and believes that at some point, the two will eventually square off in the center of the ring. While Charlo welcomes Crawford's challenge, the truculent star has noticed a pattern of sorts.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: "I Ain't Trying To Be In This Too Much Longer"
While he's enjoying his time underneath the pugilistic spotlight, Gervonta Davis has always been aware that his time as a professional boxer would be transient. First things first, however, before Davis officially rides off into the sunset, he has quite a few goals to check off his to-do list. On January 7th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis will square off against Hector Luis Garcia. If everything goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will then move into a showdown against Ryan Garcia.
Sporting News
‘For me, it’s over’: Errol Spence Jr.’s boxing trainer gives bleak outlook on mega-fight with Terence Crawford
There was a glimmer of hope that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence would fight one another before the end of 2022. Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, and Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight champion, were as close to getting a fight finalized as ever before. It almost came down...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence on Crawford fight: “Hopefully, we can make it happen next year
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr said last Saturday night that he will resume negotiations with Terence Crawford next year so that the two can still fight. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will be fighting someone else in the first part of 2023 before he “spins the block” to restart talks with WBO welterweight champion Crawford for a fight later in the year.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Naoya Inoue – Bantamweight Legacy
Last Tuesday in Japan, Inoue stopped WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler in round 11. That was the final missing piece of the puzzle for Inoue to obtain undisputed status in the 118 pound weight class. Inoue is now the undisputed IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO and lineal world bantamweight champion. Inoue achieved this feat approximately 4 and a half years after making his bantamweight debut back in May 2018.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Opts To Go Straight To Gervonta Davis; Fight With Mercito Gesta No Longer In Play
Ryan Garcia will wait out Gervonta Davis’ next fight with the intention of heading into a straight-on collision. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a planned stay-busy fight for Garcia is no longer in play, after previously eyeing a ring return in late January. Garcia was set to face Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 21, with the date then pushed back by a week and now off the calendar altogether.
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Ryan Garcia to Forgo Tune-Up Fight in Preparation for Gervonta Davis
Davis-Garcia is one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups.
BoxingNews24.com
Flight of the Featherweights
By Eoin Kennedy: While conversations in certain weight classes in boxing have been dominated by speculation surrounding big fights happening, the men in the sport’s most exciting division have been getting down to business and actually fighting one another. Last Saturday night in Leeds, England, once again showed that...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s only chance of beating Bivol is drain him to 168
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will need to re-think his assistance on wanting the rematch with Dmitry Bivol at 175 next September. In the eyes of many boxing fans, the only chance that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has of beating Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) is to drain him down to 168 for the rematch and hope that he’s weakened enough to gain an edge.
Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”
Sean Strickland has taken aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest. At the time of the arrest, the 33-year-old Adesanya (23-2 MMA) was travelling back to New Zealand after being dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion by Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281. Adesanya had been leading on the scorecards until Pereira finished him with just 2:05 left in the fifth round.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia decides against tune-up, wants Gervonta next
By Allan Fox: Ryan Garcia has chosen NOT to take his risky tune-up fight against southpaw Mercito Gesta on January 28th, preferring to wait until his massive life-changing money fight against Gervonta Davis on April 15th. Ryan has been hounding Tank Davis for a fight night & day for the...
CBS Sports
Michel Rivera vs. Frank Martin: Fight predictions, odds, undercard, start time for Showtime Boxing
Too often in boxing, fans are left to watch young, talented boxers take soft-touch fights, avoiding risks until the opportunity to fight for a title presents itself. That is not the case on Saturday as two undefeated lightweights go one-on-one in the biggest fight of their careers when Frank Martin battles Michel Rivera (10 p.m. ET, Showtime).
