magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas Legislative Council approves De Queen hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
KYTV
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for snow this week
The official start of Winter is 3:47 pm Wednesday, December 21, and it's definitely going to feel like it.
beckersasc.com
American College of Gastroenterology honors Louisiana physician
The American College of Gastroenterology has awarded its 2022 Willaim D. Carey award to James Hobley, MD, a physician at Shreveport, La.-based GastroIntestinal Specialists, according to a Dec. 15 report from KTBS. The annual award is given to a physician who serves on the ACG board and college, and has...
5newsonline.com
'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny Sunday, and a wild workweek!
SUNDAY: We will have another sunny seasonable day Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and warm near 50° in the afternoon. High clouds will move in from the west Sunday around sunset. MONDAY: Our next storm system moves in on Monday morning. Temperatures in the morning will...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
okcfox.com
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike
He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
globalconstructionreview.com
Arkansas contractor fined $287,000 after two workers die in sewer
Belt Construction Inc, a contractor based in Arkansas, has been fined $287,150 after two employees asphyxiated while working in a confined space. One lost consciousness in a sewer 20ft below ground, and a colleague trying to rescue the first suffered the same fate. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)...
Kait 8
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
