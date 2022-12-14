Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose fire leaves families homeless for the holidays
This is not what mother of two Paige Roster had in mind as being home for the holiday, as she dressed her newborn daughter, Nora. Roster, her partner, Paul Eischens, and their kids are staying at a Los Gatos motel due to unfortunate fate.
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
benitolink.com
Hazel Hawkins initiates cost-cutting and savings measures
This news release was provided by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital on Dec. 16, 2022. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) is taking significant steps to cut costs to remain operational and as it continues to search for bridge funding and partners willing to facilitate a long-term restructuring plan. The cost-cutting measures do not affect the quality of patient care being delivered, including emergency services.
losgatan.com
County: ‘Urgent need’ for dog adoptions
Santa Clara County officials say there is an “urgent need” for fostering and adopting dogs. The county’s Animal Services Center in San Martin is over capacity, and officials there have announced that the public can help by adopting and fostering dogs. Lisa Jenkins, program manager of the...
Hollister School District looking for candidates to fill vacant Board of Trustees seat
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees after failure to fill the spot during the 2022 election. The open seat is for Area 1, which includes the north-central section of the Hollister district. The district will fill the vacancy through a provisional appointment rather The post Hollister School District looking for candidates to fill vacant Board of Trustees seat appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Lola’s Kusina Lumpia
December 16, 2022 – It’s a spot that hasn’t changed much since its inception, which offers a big reason why it remains such a refreshing change from most every other eatery in the area. Lola’s Kusina is overflowing with authentic Filipino dishes like fried milkfish, lechon cooked...
benitolink.com
Gavilan trustees OKs cost limit for San Benito County campus
Site of the proposed future Gavilan College campus in San Benito County at the corner of Fairview Road and Highway 25. Photo by Noe Magaña. At their Dec. 13 meeting the Gavilan College Board of Trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $43,824,685 for the San Benito County Campus. This price, which is the limit a contractor can charge for work, includes two items of additional scope: a septic system and roadway construction of Cielo Vista extension and associated utility work.
KQED
'This Is Chaos': Hospitalizations Surge Amid Mounting Winter 'Tripledemic'
A “tripledemic” is straining hospitals across the region, from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and Sacramento, with some at — or well above — capacity. Influenza is spreading (PDF), case rates for RSV are still high, and COVID is on the rise, with wastewater data showing a surge as high as last winter’s omicron spike. There's also a shortage of fever-reducing medicine for kids, and doctors and nurses are frantically trying to keep up with crushing patient loads.
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Respiratory illnesses are rising across the country and on the Central Coast. Doctors have called it the "tripledemic" – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases are on the rise at serval hospitals on the Central Coast. Hazel Hawkins in San Benito...
Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates
ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
foodgressing.com
A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]
At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire District said they responded to calls of a structure fire Friday in Loma Del Rey. They saw two vehicles and part of the home on fire when they arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one section of the home. Five engines were on The post Fire contained to two vehicles and part of home in Carmel Valley appeared first on KION546.
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
