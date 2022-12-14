ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer

By Zach Dimmitt
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsPNT_0jifSWwx00

The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be losing one of their most talented players before he even steps foot on the court in Lubbock.

Red Raiders forward Fardaws Aimaq is expected to hit the transfer portal, per reports Wednesday from Stadium.

Aimaq suffered a broken foot in September and just had the cast removed on Monday. He transferred to Lubbock following a dominant season with the Utah Valley Wolverines last season.

Despite playing for a mid-major at Utah Valley, Aimaq's arrival in the transfer portal this offseason immediately made him one of the most sought-after transfers headed into next season. He averaged a dominant 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks last season for the Wolverines in the WAC.

Aimaq was the go-to guy for the Wolverines in 2021, but had one of his best performances in Utah Valley's huge upset over No. 12 BYU last season putting up 24 points and 22 rebounds. His dominant paint presence proved the competition in a major conference wouldn't be an issue, but now he potentially won't get the chance to shine in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders (7-2) host Jackson State on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter !

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Texas Tech rolls Jackson State in HBCU Roundball Classic

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball went on the road Saturday to battle the Jackson State Tigers (1-9) in the HBCU Roundball Classic in Houston. The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead and were a force on the defensive end. Texas Tec forced 18 turnovers in the first half alone, converting into 26 points - 13 of those were credited to KJ Allen on 6-6 shooting. The Red Raiders went on a 23-0 run to extend themselves to a very comfortable halftime lead at 52-17.
LUBBOCK, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 4-Star DL commit Dylan Spencer taking OV to Texas Tech

Various recruits on flip watch is an ever-important storyline for Texas football as we approach the first National Signing Day of the 2023 cycle, which is set for Dec. 21. But it’s not all positive for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in terms of the recruits on flip watch heading into the first early signing day.
AUSTIN, TX
southeasthoops.com

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
OXFORD, MS
fox34.com

Meadow looking for a new head football coach, AD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three football seasons at Meadow, Joshua Conner is stepping down to make a career change. Conner is leaving education and getting into the car business, working at Mercedes-Benz. Conner led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2021. We...
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Funeral services held for Andres Loredo, 66

Funeral services for Andres Almager Loredo, 66, of Lubbock formerly of Levelland, were held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with Father Jonathan Phillips officiating. Internment will be held in the City of Levelland Cemetery, under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home of...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Students and teachers in Littlefield ISD are mourning the loss of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo, who passed away Saturday morning after a brief illness. Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read released this statement on Saturday evening:. “The entire Littlefield community is grieved by this unexpected loss, and...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
FMX 94.5

Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth

A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
LUBBOCK, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
600
Followers
517
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy