President Trump to Wes Welker: Mike Leach Thoughts on Texas Tech Legend’s Death

Former President Donald Trump is the latest prominent person to laud Mike Leach. … and former Red Raiders star Wes Welker is doing the same.

LUBBOCK - How expansive was the societal impact of the late Texas Tech coach Mike Leach, who passed away this week at the age of 61?

Leach passed away on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition. Working as the head coach at Mississippi State, he was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering a medical incident at home.

Most every coach in football has issued a statement, as has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and an almost endless array of others.

Trump paid tribute to leach in a statement released Wednesday

Wes Welker, a star wide receiver for Leach during their time together here at Texas Tech, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the passing of his former coach.

"I’m saddened by the passing of @Coach_Leach today. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, his children, and grandkids. Football will not be the same w/out one of the originators of the Air Raid Attack! Football meetings might be a little more on time," Welker wrote on Twitter.