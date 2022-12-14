Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.

