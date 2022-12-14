ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage

REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
REMSEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Sheldon Collision

Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
SHELDON, IA
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa

Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County

Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident

Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kfornow.com

Additional Arrest Made In Quadruple Homicide

DECEMBER 16, 2022 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on August 4. This morning, investigators arrested Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the...
LAUREL, NE
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, December 15

Le Mars Police say there’s been a schedule change for tonight’s community event on social media with Officer David Gomez. The informational meeting will take place at 6 pm at the Le Mars Midle School Auditorium. Doors open atr 5-30 pm. Officer Gomez visited with 6th through 8th grade students about social media, and the danger and responsibilities associated with it. He’ll speak to parents and to the general public tonight.
LE MARS, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman

A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

