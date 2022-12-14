Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue celebrates first EMS crew, five years after taking over service
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue capped a milestone for its EMS crew Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. This week marked five years since Sioux City Fire Rescue officially took over full-time EMS duties in Sioux City after the transition from Siouxland Paramedics. Sioux City Fire Rescue crews...
News Channel Nebraska
$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
News Channel Nebraska
Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
siouxlandnews.com
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
Shelter for residents displaced by Pierce Street apartment fire to close
The Woodbury County Emergency Management agency has announced that the temporary shelter for residents who were displaced by the fire at the apartments on Pierce Street will be closing.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
kicdam.com
Slippery Roads Blamed For Single Vehicle Crash in O’Brien County
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Slippery roads are being blamed for a crash that severely damaged a vehicle in O’Brien County Wednesday evening. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3800 miles of Vine Avenue, about six and a half miles south of Hartley, just after 9:00 where the northbound vehicle was found to have entered the ditch and turned onto the driver’s side.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Rock Valley Taken To Hospital After Larchwood Area Accident
Larchwood, Iowa — Two people from Rock Valley were taken to a hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Monday, December 12th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:20 a.m., 84-year-old Marjorie Bergsma of Rock Valley was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & County van and hit a patch of ice.
kfornow.com
Additional Arrest Made In Quadruple Homicide
DECEMBER 16, 2022 (NORFOLK, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on August 4. This morning, investigators arrested Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect Jason Jones. The ongoing investigation has included the...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 15
Le Mars Police say there’s been a schedule change for tonight’s community event on social media with Officer David Gomez. The informational meeting will take place at 6 pm at the Le Mars Midle School Auditorium. Doors open atr 5-30 pm. Officer Gomez visited with 6th through 8th grade students about social media, and the danger and responsibilities associated with it. He’ll speak to parents and to the general public tonight.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
