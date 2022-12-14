Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
denisesanger.com
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
luxesource.com
Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel
As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
territorysupply.com
9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend
About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
Knallhart Group to Open Palm Room on Las Olas Boulevard
The elevated bar is expected to open in February
Eater
Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants
Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million
420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
Thrillist
Book a Weekend Trip from Miami to Paris Starting at Just $217
If you're one of the people who doesn't dream of escaping the winter cold to head to Florida and instead dream of escaping Florida to head to the romantic and wintry city of Paris, we've got good news. French Bee is offering its new nonstop route from Miami to Paris Orly starting on December 15.
5 Best Pizza Places In Miami
Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
The Wild Mug to Open with Coffee, Empanadas, and More in Davie
It’s a new project from the team behind Top Notch Bistro, which shuttered during the pandemic
This Florida City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
islandernews.com
December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived
Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
4 New Eateries on the Scene
Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
cbs12.com
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
100layercake.com
A breathtaking Florida wedding inspired by Italy and the Amalfi Coast
We have such a stunning wedding for you today, Cakies. Kristina and Marcel love Italy and the Amalfi Coast, but wanted to have a Florida wedding near where they both grew up. So with the help of Anna Lucia Events, they brought the magic of Italy to Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens—a historic property with a villa and gardens inspired by the Italian Renaissance. Every detail represented the elegant coastal style they adore, as you’ll see in the talented Sav & Cam’s photos below!
Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
Comments / 0