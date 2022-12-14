ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
denisesanger.com

Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know

Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
MIAMI, FL
luxesource.com

Pack Your Bags For A Stay At This Fully Transformed Miami Hotel

As Coconut Grove, Florida, continues to reinvent, an iconic hotel roars back to life in grand fashion. Transformed by interior design studio Goodrich, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden presents lush tropical grounds, curated art and two dining outlets: Mayfair Grill and Sipsip. Yet, it still embraces architect Kenneth Treister’s original masterpiece. Below, Goodrich principal Matthew Goodrich details what guests can expect.
MIAMI, FL
territorysupply.com

9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Good spots to watch Boca Raton’s boat parade this weekend

About 30 boats — interspersed with a fireworks show — will wind down the Intracoastal this weekend as Boca Raton celebrates its 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The parade will start from the Delray Beach/Boca Raton line, south to the Hillsboro Boulevard bridge, just around the area of Red Reef Park. Thousands of people are expected to line the route when the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Eater

Miami’s 14 Most Over-The-Top Restaurants

Miami’s restaurant scene appears to be challenging the “less is more” concept, as more and more decadent dining destinations — many of which or imports from the northeast — open to full fanfare, making it almost impossible to get a reservation, to boot. We’ve rounded...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Venetian Island waterfront home in Miami Beach, Featuring French Oak and Marble Floors, Carrara Marble Accent Walls, Asking For $38 Million

420 W Rivo Alto Drive Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, Miami Beach, Florida, is a tropical modern residence with seamless indoor-outdoor living and luxurious finishes on Venetian Island. When entering the house, there is a direct flow through a covered deck and panoramic water views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 420 W Rivo Alto Drive, please contact Julian Johnston (Phone: 305-333-5267) at The Corcoran Group for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Book a Weekend Trip from Miami to Paris Starting at Just $217

If you're one of the people who doesn't dream of escaping the winter cold to head to Florida and instead dream of escaping Florida to head to the romantic and wintry city of Paris, we've got good news. French Bee is offering its new nonstop route from Miami to Paris Orly starting on December 15.
MIAMI, FL
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

December sales here indicate the housing market adjustment has arrived

Fifteen residential properties, 14 in Brickel, were recorded as sold during the period of Decemer 5-9. Each property on this list was sold for under the asking price, meaning that Key Biscayne and Brickell are solidly ensconced in the housing market correction happening across the US. However, housing peaked during the pandemic, driving up home values, so even if you were to sell your home today, you’d likely still be able to recoup a nice profit despite prices dropping a bit.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

4 New Eateries on the Scene

Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
BOCA RATON, FL
100layercake.com

A breathtaking Florida wedding inspired by Italy and the Amalfi Coast

We have such a stunning wedding for you today, Cakies. Kristina and Marcel love Italy and the Amalfi Coast, but wanted to have a Florida wedding near where they both grew up. So with the help of Anna Lucia Events, they brought the magic of Italy to Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens—a historic property with a villa and gardens inspired by the Italian Renaissance. Every detail represented the elegant coastal style they adore, as you’ll see in the talented Sav & Cam’s photos below!
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
