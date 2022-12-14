ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

thecitymenus.com

Kool Coffee Shop Opens in Newnan

Kool Bean is open and now serving up triple-brewed coffee with specialized syrup in Newnan. James Hong, originally from South Korea but went to school in Baltimore, and Sean Novinson, from Illinois, are co-owners who wanted to create a different kind of coffee shop. “We’re not everybody else. We try to have more fun, and we try to find out what people actually want,” said Sean.
NEWNAN, GA
WLBT

Montgomery restaurant worker honored for grilling 1 million steaks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery LongHorn Steakhouse employee is being celebrated for grilling one million steaks. LongHorn officials said Allen Smith, of Montgomery, has served as a grill master at the Eastern Boulevard restaurant for 25 years. According to the chain, Smith is now among an elite class of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
vanishinggeorgia.com

Eclectic Bungalow, Columbus

This may have originated as a Craftsman cottage but if so, has been changed over time. Columbus Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Schools approve updated dress code proposed by 4 Girl Scouts

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn city schools approve an update to its dress code, starting next year that four Auburn Girl Scouts proposed in early May. The four girl scouts started a petition earlier this year stating the dress code needed an update because the current dress code left many students feeling self-conscious, stressed and anxious.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Upcoming fresh produce giveaway in Columbus needs volunteers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus nonprofit organizations, The Food Mill and Columbus Georgia Reloaded, are teaming up to hold a fresh produce giveaway in South Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 17. They are calling the event “South Columbus Pop Up.” Food will be distributed at 1627 S Lumpkin Rd. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgetown Elementary 3rd grade teacher gifts students new sneakers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Next Wednesday, winter break will begin for Muscogee County Students. But, before they head home, one teacher in East Columbus gave his scholars early Christmas presents. Typically East Columbus is one area unfortunately associated with lots of crime. However, Anthony Kennebrew, who grew up here in...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of Apex School of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

Archibald: Cat food cartel busted in Bama

This is an opinion column, and dribbles into satire. But it is based in fact. On a lovely plot of county-owned land in the adorable village of Wetumpka, an aging lady was spotted one morning, sometime after 8, skulking about a grassy knoll, as only a streetwise criminal might do.
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Community to celebrate LaGrange turning 194 years old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange is turning 194 years old!. To celebrate their birthday, the city is hosting a birthday party on Friday, December 16, at 12 p.m. in Lafayette Square. The City of LaGrange was officially incorporated December 16, 1828. Current and former city leaders will...
LAGRANGE, GA
AL.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: My afternoon with the late DJ, dancer, ‘Ellen’ fave

In summer 2013, Stephen “tWitch” Boss took a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Huntsville. The “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer/choreographer and Montgomery native was returning to Alabama to promote National Dance Day on behalf of the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by actress Katie Holmes, “So You Think You Can Dance” producer Nigel Lythgoe and others.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Pembrook Dr. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting leaving one person injured in Columbus, police say. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 1000 block of Pembrook Drive. A female victim suffered a gunshot injury to the thigh and was taken to the...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: See Suni Lee debut straddle jaeger at Auburn’s preview meet

And she appeared to be as strong as ever on bars in her return to the college gym Friday at Auburn’s preseason intrasquad meet. Lee debuted a retooled bar routine, featuring the implementation of the straddle jaeger, as the Tigers hosted fans for an open preview meet on Dec. 16 in Neville Arena.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Cooper Creek Park to receive $7M in upgrades in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven million dollars will be coming to Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park to make improvements. The renovations will happen over 10 years. The Cooper Creek Tennis Center and Park plays host to several tennis tournaments that come to the area, so the mayor says when tourists come the park needs to be able to handle visitors.
COLUMBUS, GA

