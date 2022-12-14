ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

33 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 16-18

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 33 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kam Patton at 205-504-9333 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Artist to donate painting honoring Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUCC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40. The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Westloaded

One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure

Cathedral Caverns State Park is a must-see destination for any tourist visiting Alabama. The caverns are breathtaking, with their massive stalagmites and stalactites and the unique "Goliath" stalagmite that towers over 45 feet tall. The park also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing in the scenic streams. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and they offer guided tours of the caverns that are both educational and entertaining. Overall, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a great place to visit for anyone looking to experience the beauty and wonder of nature.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches

ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?

I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
ALABAMA STATE

