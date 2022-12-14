Cathedral Caverns State Park is a must-see destination for any tourist visiting Alabama. The caverns are breathtaking, with their massive stalagmites and stalactites and the unique "Goliath" stalagmite that towers over 45 feet tall. The park also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing in the scenic streams. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and they offer guided tours of the caverns that are both educational and entertaining. Overall, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a great place to visit for anyone looking to experience the beauty and wonder of nature.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO