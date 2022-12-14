Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
wvtm13.com
Mother who lost two sons donates hand built cross to the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
They belong to a club that no one wants to get near. On Friday, they met for the first time. Tommy and Candice Gulley welcomed Pam Morrow to Alabama. The Hunky Cross was erected next to the pond. Pam Morrow lost two sons in the span of two years —...
thebamabuzz.com
Have fun ice skating at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park this holiday season, Dec. 17-31
Ice skating enthusiasts, we have exciting news for you. There’s a brand new ice skating rink at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park from Saturday, December 17-31. Read on to learn how you can skate this holiday season. Skating on the Riverfront. As part of Montgomery’s Home for the Holidays activity...
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of...
The most popular Christmas food in Alabama is bonkers
A state-by-state breakdown of the most popular and least favorite foods across the country might leave you scratching your head when you see Alabama's results.
thebamabuzz.com
33 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 16-18
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 33 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kam Patton at 205-504-9333 or email...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Hosts Annual Flatwood Christmas Lunch after Tornado Damages their Community Center
After their community center was damaged by a tornado earlier this month, the Flatwood Community had nowhere to hold their annual Christmas. Lunch. That’s where the City of Montgomery stepped in and provided a Christmas miracle. The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Flatwood Community’s Christmas lunch...
WSFA
Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
wvtm13.com
Despite the sunshine, expect cold weather for the foreseeable future in Alabama
It will be another cold night in central Alabama with lows near and below freezing widespread. A big blast of arctic air still set to arrive late this week. Check the video forecast for the latest. SEVEN DAY FORECAST. The chilly weather in the short-term is just the beginning. We...
WSFA
Artist to donate painting honoring Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss to SUCC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Condolences continue to pour in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who died earlier this week at the age of 40. The news of Boss’ death has impacted people around the world. He was most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
WSFA
ASU student spreading holiday cheer with blessing bags
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Alabama State University sophomore Andeana Stewart’s grandfather moved into the Crowne Healthcare of Montgomery facility, she loved to visit and keep him company. Sadly, he passed away in September, but she keeps coming back. “I just want to help others and see a smile...
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure
Cathedral Caverns State Park is a must-see destination for any tourist visiting Alabama. The caverns are breathtaking, with their massive stalagmites and stalactites and the unique "Goliath" stalagmite that towers over 45 feet tall. The park also offers a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, picnicking, and fishing in the scenic streams. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and they offer guided tours of the caverns that are both educational and entertaining. Overall, Cathedral Caverns State Park is a great place to visit for anyone looking to experience the beauty and wonder of nature.
opelikaobserver.com
Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches
ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
WSFA
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Overnight temps below freezing but look forward to a sunny Sunday!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday evening! The big story for the rest of this weekend is chilly temperatures. Temperatures across central Alabama tonight will be at and below freezing. Expect overnight lows as low as the 20s into Sunday Morning. If you are thinking about enjoying a Sunday brunch, plan to wear dress WARM! We are under mostly clear skies tonight with light to calm winds.
When Chris Farley went to ‘the place in Alabama’ to get sober
For years, it was never revealed where in Alabama Farley had tried to clean up or what he went through to deal with his addictions. Now, 25 years after his death, stories of Farley's time in Alabama are being told.
What Are the Odds of Alabama Having a White Christmas?
I remember back when I was studying winter weather at Mississippi State University the discussion came up about what is considered a “White Christmas.” For meteorologists, it means 1 inch of snow on the ground during December 25. Technically, the snow doesn’t have to fall on the 25th it has to be visible.
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
