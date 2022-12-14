Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Hiring committee votes unanimously to name Redlinger Fargo City Administrator
FARGO (KFGO) – Michael Redlinger, who is currently serving as Fargo’s Interim City Administrator, was selected by a unanimous vote of the hiring committee Friday to be permanently named to the position. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn made the motion to offer the job to Redlinger, saying he demonstrated “excellence”...
740thefan.com
North Fargo mobile home fire a complete loss
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire around 11:30 yesterday morning; dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house, except for one dog. When crews arrived at 6 April Lane North in Fargo, the front half of the...
valleynewslive.com
All MATBUS services suspended Thursday night
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to deteriorating weather conditions, MATBUS is suspending all services at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The Ground Transportation Center at 502 NP Avenue in Fargo is closed at 4:15 p.m. All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Friday, December 16 with...
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
valleynewslive.com
One dog dies in north Fargo mobile home fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo mobile home Saturday morning. Fargo firefighters were called to April Lane just before 11:30 a.m. While emergency responders were en route, dispatch was notified that everyone was out of the home except for one dog. When firefighters arrived, the front half of the home was engulfed in flames with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
valleynewslive.com
Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?
740thefan.com
City-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes 7th in MN municipal liquor store sales
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The city-owned liquor store in Detroit Lakes was in the top 10 for total sales in 2021, according to figures from the Minnesota auditor’s office. Sales at the Detroit Lakes City Liquor Store were over $8.6 million. That put the store at seventh overall.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads. Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon. No one was hurt. They are asking everyone to drive...
valleynewslive.com
Four finalists announced for Fargo City Administrator position
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee has announced four candidates who will advance as finalists for the position. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt and Michael Redlinger have accepted invitations to the in-person interview process. The Selection Committee is conducting public interviews...
740thefan.com
I-29 reopens along with I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation have reopened I-29, which had been closed from Fargo to the South Dakota border. Interstate 94, between Fargo and Dickinson, was also reopened at about 3 p.m. Friday. Driving conditions on many county and state highways across the state remain poor and caution is advised.
740thefan.com
Sheriff’s Office Advises All clear after bomb threat
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Around 9:30 last night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail. A security perimeter was immediately established, and the facility went into lockdown mode. With the assistance of...
Take Time to Smile: North Dakota skier takes advantage of snow
A three-day winter storm in the Dakotas has shut down roads, canceled schools and closed businesses but some are making the most of it.
wdayradionow.com
Deja Vu: Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead schools all announce closures do to Thursday storm
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite a break in the winter storm that's traveled across all of North Dakota, more snow is coming, meaning local schools are taking action once again. The Fargo Public School District has announced there will be no school Thursday due to the snow. Just as a makeup date was announced thanks to Wednesday's cancelation (April 10th), another makeup date for Thursday's day out has been set for Friday, May 26th.
kvrr.com
Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
valleynewslive.com
Wilkin County pulls plows until Saturday morning
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wilkin County Highway Department announced that they have pulled the plows until Saturday, December 17. Officials say roads out in the county are not in good shape. Plows have made an attempt to go over all asphalt roads at least once, but gravel and township roads haven’t been plowed.
