Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Tigo Energy acquires predictive data analytics company FSIGHT
Tigo Energy announced the acquisition of FSIGHT, an energy data analytics software company based in Hod Hasharon, Israel. With the acquisition, Tigo intends to add a prediction platform that provides actionable system performance data from the grid to the module level. Tigo Energy, founded in 2007, specializes in the development...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Deep retrofits and building emission laws offer new opportunities for solar in NYC
It’s no secret, buildings are one of the largest sources of emissions. The IEA found that in 2021 the operation of buildings accounted for 30% of global final energy consumption. In New York City, buildings are responsible for about 70% of its greenhouse gas emissions. With 90% of buildings in NYC today expected to be standing in 2050, and with many of them having been built at the turn of the century, there is significant potential for long-term carbon reduction.
Testing prairie and pollinator agrivoltaics at a former nuclear power site
The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) launched a project aimed at restoring prairie lands and pollinator habitat under solar arrays along a 20-acre plot of land in Sacramento County, Calif. The Rancho Seco energy project is located at the site of a decommissioned...
RFP alert: AEP unit seeks solar and wind projects in PJM and ERCOT territories
AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is soliciting a request for proposal (RFP) process for off-take agreements from new and existing solar and wind projects in the PJM Interconnection market and solar projects in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Ohio and Texas, respectively.
Lowering grid costs with voltage support from PV inverters at night
Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University in have proposed the use of PV inverters instead of expensive voltage compensators to provide voltage support at night. They said this will reduce costs for grid operators and remove a barrier to integrating renewable energy in loosely connected power networks. The use of PV...
