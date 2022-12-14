ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today

On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
Amy Christie

Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.

