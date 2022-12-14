Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Tom Hanks drops new coffee line to support veterans
A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
Why Pom Klementieff Was ‘Happy’ But ‘Stressed’ Working With Tom Cruise On Mission: Impossible Movies
Pom Klementieff was a mix of emotions upon being cast in the next two Mission: Impossible films.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Featurette Promises the Movie Event of a Generation
After 13 years of anticipation and speculation, the release of James Cameron's long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is just around the corner. In celebration of its 10-day countdown, the film has released a brand-new featurette, which showcases new footage while promising to be the biggest movie event of this generation.
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' gets trailer and release date
A first look at "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho's new movie is here.
The adorable otter from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is named Lylla - and she's Rocket's one true love
We just met the MCU version of Lady Lylla - Rocket's soulmate from comic books
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer Sets the Stage for Battle With the Empire: ‘Peace Was Never an Option’ (Video)
Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which will premiere with its first two episodes on Jan. 4. The remaining episodes will be released every Wednesday through March 29. The season will follow the Bad...
‘Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Signs With M88
EXCLUSIVE: Actress DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion) has signed with M88 for representation. Wise most recently starred alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Hallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and more in the blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures, which grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office upon its June release. The actress is otherwise best known for starring as Nola Darling in Spike Lee’s series She’s Gotta Have It, based on his classic 1986 film of the same name, which aired for two seasons on Netflix. Additional TV credits include Invasion, The Twilight Zone, Shots...
Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: Discovery (Season Four)
Star Trek: Discovery has gone two places the original Star Trek series never went. First is arriving at a fourth season. The original Enterprise was yanked by NBC after three seasons. The network had it up against My Three Sons, Bewitched, Gomer Pyle and Mod Squad with a new day and time each season. Star Trek: Discovery does have the advantage of being on Paramount+ streaming so fans can watch when they want. Because of streaming, the series doesn’t have to worry about fans missing an episode through a DVR malfunction. This means that episodes can connect so the season becomes one big storyline. The second big thing Star Trek: Discovery has done is allow a ship’s captain to have a relationship that lasts longer than one episode. Star Trek: Discovery – Season Four continues to find new frontiers for a franchise that’s been futuristic for over 50 years.
New movies this week: Watch Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale,' stream Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio'
New movies streaming or in theaters this weekend: Brendan Fraser has a standout role in 'The Whale," and Guillermo del Toro takes on 'Pinocchio.'
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ Is Tempted by the Evil Count Volpe in New Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi. The clip gives a taste of the voice acting of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, and Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket.
Navy Times
Harrowing video captures small boat mishap near USNS Comfort
Harrowing video has emerged of the moment a small boat tipped over as it was being lifted onto the Navy hospital ship Comfort, sending several passengers into the choppy seas below. Two sailors sustained what the Navy has called minor injuries in the incident Monday evening, which took place off...
