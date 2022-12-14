Read full article on original website
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man
NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
mprnews.org
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
Serial Twin Cities burglar sentenced; police urge public to secure homes
EDINA, Minn. — They say there's no place like home, where comfort and safety is guaranteed in most cases. But that safe space for an Edina couple was tarnished in October of 2021. When asked if the trauma was still very real just over a year later, the couple,...
ccxmedia.org
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
740thefan.com
Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow
SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
Officials investigating deadly crash in Fridley involving pedestrian
FRIDLEY, Minn. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian Friday in Fridley. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast. Several details, including the number of victims, have not yet been released. This...
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
Jawan Carroll sentenced to nearly 70 years for two murders, shootings outside Minneapolis night club
Jawan Carroll sentenced to nearly 70 years for two murders, shootings outside Minneapolis night club earlier this year. The judge rejected his claims of self-defense.
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center
A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center. Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1. The victim...
Man dies in hospital days after being shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was found with gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis Monday has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The ME identified the victim as 27-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar of Minneapolis and determined Abukar died from complications of gunshot wounds. The Minneapolis Police Department says...
Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after he was found lying on the ground in Coon Rapids Wednesday morning. According to the department, officers and EMS located the man on the street near the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
