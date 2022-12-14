ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

CBS Minnesota

BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man

NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
NEW AUBURN, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
740thefan.com

Sartell man arrested while shoveling snow

SARTELL, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials said Hagen ran into a house and locked the doors when he saw officers. After obtaining...
SARTELL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
KARE 11

Man dies in hospital days after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was found with gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis Monday has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The ME identified the victim as 27-year-old Abdi Omar Abukar of Minneapolis and determined Abukar died from complications of gunshot wounds. The Minneapolis Police Department says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN

