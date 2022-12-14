Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The beloved DJ's wife knew something was wrong.
Allison Holker Pushed Police To Take Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Disappearance Seriously
Hours before late DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead by suicide in a Los Angeles motel on Tuesday, December 13, his wife, Allison Holker, pushed authorities surrounding her husband’s odd behavior, insiders close with the Los Angeles Police Department said. Holker arrived at a department branch that morning, where she purportedly made a point to reiterate the unusual circumstances surrounding Boss' disappearance.She emphasized how the beloved TV personality had left their home the day before and refused to answer any calls, a particularly strange move considering there had been no argument or any disagreement beforehand. As such, the mom-of-three’s...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Found Dead By Maid At Encino Hotel After Failing To Check Out On Time
More details are coming to light about Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death. According to Radar, the TV star was found dead by a maid at an Encino hotel on Tuesday, December 13, after he failed to check out at the designated time. The manager of Oak Tree Inn told the outlet the professional dancer came to the hotel on Monday, December 12, without a car. The next day, the maid was sent to his room, where she found his body in the bathroom. The maid told the manager about Boss, and then he dialed 911 to report a shooting. The manager...
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss' Final Moments: tWitch's Condition Before His Death Revealed to Public
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
