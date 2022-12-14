Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at park in morning Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of toddler struck and killed by a stray bullet speaks out after suspects are arrested
OAKLAND Calif. - Nearly a year after Jasper Wu, a 2-year-old boy, was killed by a stray bullet in Oakland, officials have charged three suspects in his killing. In an emotional one-on-one interview with KTVU, Xiao Xiao, Jasper's mother, said she is happy about the charges, but very sad because she has to live through the whole ordeal again and again.
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
BMW crashes into Mountain View post office
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle crashed into a post office Saturday afternoon, the Mountain View Police Department announced on social media. A photo (above) shows a white BMW SUV crashing into the building. No injuries were reported. The incident happened at the United States Postal Service located at 211 Hope St. Both police […]
1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
Police investigating series of car burglaries in Los Altos this week
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Officers are investigating a series of car burglaries that happened this week, the Los Altos Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The burglaries happened on Tuesday and Wednesday nights during the 7 p.m. hour — at least seven vehicles were burglarized. On Tuesday around 7:28 p.m., officers found […]
Man arrested for San Jose cold case homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
NBC Bay Area
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
thesfnews.com
Market Street Homicide Suspect Christopher Redinger Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on December 8 that an arrest was made in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Market Street back in October 2022. The SFPD reported on October 11, at approximately 8:26 p.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the 2000 block of Market Street about a stabbing.
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrest Than Zin For Bayview Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a Bayview District fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on December 9, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to a home located on the 100 Block of Orsi Circle. Officers arrived...
3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat last year was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said Thursday as they announced charges against three people. The...
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary of Pacifica business: police
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after an attempted burglary overnight in Pacifica, police announced in a press release. The incident happened on the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard where police found shattered glass at the front door of a business. Around 1 a.m., police noticed suspicious activity near the corner of […]
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
Contra Costa Herald
Wrong way driver in fatal Hwy 4 crash released from custody to U.S Marshals
Richmond suspect driving with suspended license for prior DUI. Tuesday morning Dec. 13, 2022, at about 11:05am, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 4 near Railroad Avenue. The wrong way vehicle (Dodge Durango) continued westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on into a Honda Accord traveling in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 4. Following the initial crash, the Honda was struck by a Toyota Highlander and was struck a third time by a three-axel tanker truck that were also traveling eastbound. All involved vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest within the eastbound lanes.
