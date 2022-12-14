Metros with the most unoccupied homes in America
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 metro areas with the most unoccupied homes by analyzing data from the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey , released in September 2022.
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 metro areas with the most unoccupied homes by analyzing data from the Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey , released in September 2022.
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0