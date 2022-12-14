With the midterm elections coming up, many political observers have been discussing, yet again, the increasing divide between urban and rural voters. This divide has been widening for more than two decades, with residents of cities progressively voting Democrat and residents of rural areas progressively voting Republican. It is such a strong divide that it has usurped the divide between the North and South as the greatest cause of political discord in the U.S. An October 2022 analysis by The Washington Post pointed to, among...

