13 WHAM
Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester hosts Breakfast with Santa
Rochester, N.Y. — Santa arrived early this year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester members and their families for their 23rd Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. More than 400 people were able to enjoy a free sit-down breakfast, visit with Santa, and a gift donation. “This is...
Reason for the Season Toy Drive brings holiday cheer to pediatric patients
Rochester, N.Y. — The Vision Automotive Group kicked off their 17th annual Reason for the Season Toy Drive to Benefit Pediatric Patients at Rochester General Hospital on Friday. For the first time in two years, everyone was able to bring holiday cheer and toys to children since the pandemic...
Spreading holiday cheer to those impacted by gun violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A local organization is making sure those impacted by this year's gun violence get a little cheer this holiday season. Save Rochester was doing double duty today out at two locations in the city making spirits bright. Whether it was ringing a bell, or wrapping presents...
Bright Spot: Touching Hearts
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Touching Hearts. A holiday greeting at St. John’s Home from Touching Hearts. Each year they have an Adopt a Senior Project to spread joy to those who have limited contact with their own families. This year, it was Helen’s turn....
Mt. Hope Starbucks goes on strike
Rochester, N.Y. — Starbucks workers are on strike. Employees at the Mt. Hope store hit the picket line on Friday, along with 100 stores across the country are taking part. Workers say they're standing in solidarity with their fellow employees, nationwide- over the closings of unionized stores and lagging contract talks.
Students honored for art illustrating health equity in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Students in Rochester are using art to express how they feel about health equity. The University of Rochester Medical Center's new Office of Health Equity Research (OHER) held an art contest for kids, honoring the winners Wednesday night. Students submitted artwork as part of the office's...
Rally for affordable housing, improved living conditions in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of Rochester's homeless population joined elected officials and tenants to rally for funding to keep rent affordable in New York. They gathered outside of the Monroe County Hall of Justice to voice their concerns. The group wants to give tenants more power to fight for...
Locally heavy snow west of Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Lake Erie will continue to produce locally heavy lake effect snow tonight and Sunday as cold air continues to pour across that lakes surface. A single band of heavy snow will move from near Buffalo to areas south of Buffalo late tonight and into Sunday. The snow will fall between 1-2" an hour underneath this snow band which will make travel very difficult at times.
Rochester corner store owners working to rebuild after rental truck crashes into business
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for the suspect who intentionally crashed a rental truck into the side of a corner store on the city's west side and burglarized the store early Thursday. Officers responded to Best Market Stop at the corner of Ames and Maple streets just after...
Cold weekend, Snow HUGE Impact For Bills
The weekend will be a typically cold one for our region as low pressure exits the Northeast. For Rochester and the Finger Lakes it will just be brisk with passing snow showers possible. Closer to Buffalo, lake effect snow warnings are up for localized snow totals between 1 and 2...
New MCC program aims to meet demand for mental health services
Monroe County, N.Y. — Addressing the importance of mental health services in Monroe County. On Thursday, MCC teamed up with local employers to promote the school's upcoming Hospital & Community Mental Health Tech degree program, which will be offered at the start of the spring semester next year. Now,...
UR Medicine unveils the 'operating room of the future' coming to Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — A first look at the operating room of the future in Rochester. UR Medicine unveiled its new "Clean Cube" operating room, located at the organization's new orthopedics and physical performance center in Henrietta. The room is pre-fabricated, made out of randomly-assembled glass walls, and brought to...
Lion tests positive for COVID-19 at Seneca Park Zoo
Rochester, N.Y. — Chester, a male African lion at the Seneca Park Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced Thursday on Facebook. Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lions social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” said Dr. Chris McKinney, Veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.
Light snow or mix tonight
Much of the area has experienced nuisance precipitation in a variety of forms today. The steadiest of our precipitation is already behind us going forward into tonight. Tweet discussion the evening forecast and lack of any significant precipitation. Not much happening outside to stop you from your plans this evening.
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
Driver in critical condition following crash on 590 South
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to 590 South near the Elmwood Avenue around 11:56 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle that struck a utility pole and came to a stop in the middle lane. The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Strong Hospital for...
12 people arrested in Monroe County drug sting connected to officer's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A suspected drug dealer whose alleged feud with a rival drug dealer is blamed for the death of a Rochester police officer is among 12 people charged following a long-term investigation from several law enforcement agencies at 17 locations across Monroe County. While searching locations in...
Seneca Falls woman accused of strangling toddler, threatening man with knife
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A woman is accused of strangling a 1-year-old child before threatening a man with a knife during an ensuing domestic dispute. According to Seneca Falls police, Kinika Boyd-Edwards, 47, strangled the child Tuesday, leading to a domestic dispute with a man that continued into the evening.
Man shot during robbery attempt on Brooks Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a 32-year-old man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and was already receiving treatment for the non-life threatening injury.
Man shot on Brayer Street
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. They say the man in his 30s was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Brayer Street. The victim was shot at least once and has since been transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where...
