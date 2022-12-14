Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Light snow and chilly temperatures
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow, light flurries will linger through Saturday morning but should clear out of the metro for the weekend. Several parts of the metro woke up to another light layer of flurries following the heavy wet snow left by the multi-day storm system. The good news is the precipitation should finally move out after the morning hours.
National Weather Service says today’s storm will last until tomorrow
No, you aren’t going crazy from all the shoveling and snow-blowing, this snowstorm is lasting longer than typical, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
kxnet.com
Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Northwesterly winds will increase Thursday with gusts to 45 MPH. Combined with the afternoon band of snow and the fresh snowpack, blowing snow will be a concern. Blizzard conditions are possible. The NW wind slowly dies down through Friday as the scattered snow exits. Temperatures...
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
North Dakota got walloped with snow and here are your totals from around the state.
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
wdayradionow.com
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
newsdakota.com
Powerful Winter Storm Continues To Affect Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A powerful winter storm that shut down nearly the entire state of North Dakota is continuing to cause travel problems. The winter storm that has been bringing heavy snow and ice is continuing to produce snowfall, especially in central parts of North Dakota. Meteorologist Alex Edwards of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says the area can expect more snow to fall today, and then the wind will blow in…
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Freezing rain, snow make for slippery drive around North Dakota
We remain in a winter storm warning, but most drivers say they're leaving plenty of space between vehicles and slowing down.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Calls In Outside Resources; Power Outages To Last Through Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power held a press conference Friday afternoon to update the media and public on its continued efforts to restore power to thousands of customers on the 4th day since the two-part winter storm moved into the Northland. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Minnesota Power reported...
KFYR-TV
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
wdayradionow.com
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
