WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
Minnesota weather: Light snow and chilly temperatures

(FOX 9) - After several days of snow, light flurries will linger through Saturday morning but should clear out of the metro for the weekend. Several parts of the metro woke up to another light layer of flurries following the heavy wet snow left by the multi-day storm system. The good news is the precipitation should finally move out after the morning hours.
Near-blizzard conditions are possible Thursday

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Northwesterly winds will increase Thursday with gusts to 45 MPH. Combined with the afternoon band of snow and the fresh snowpack, blowing snow will be a concern. Blizzard conditions are possible. The NW wind slowly dies down through Friday as the scattered snow exits. Temperatures...
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow

(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Update: Another Winter Storm Warning Issued for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow is expected to move into the area Wednesday night. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of central and northern Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. Thursday until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Powerful Winter Storm Continues To Affect Region

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A powerful winter storm that shut down nearly the entire state of North Dakota is continuing to cause travel problems. The winter storm that has been bringing heavy snow and ice is continuing to produce snowfall, especially in central parts of North Dakota. Meteorologist Alex Edwards of the National Weather Service in Bismarck says the area can expect more snow to fall today, and then the wind will blow in…
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Snowed in? North Dakotans say ‘Snow problem!’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We wanted to know how you are staying busy while stuck at home. Jody Kerzman asked her Facebook followers to share photos and the responses are worth sharing. In fact, we think it’s good news. Those who can seem to be staying home, staying busy...
CP Holiday Train returns to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The cold didn’t stop North Dakotans from heading out Saturday to enjoy the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train!. The train stopped in Minot around 6:30 p.m. to bring some holiday music entertainment from Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Santa Claus himself even...
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning

Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
