Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Family of ISU student killed in rowing accident to receive $2 million
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa State University student killed in a rowing accident last spring will receive millions of dollars from the state. The State Appeals Board agreed to pay Derek Nanni's family $2 million to settle the wrongful death claim filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
KCCI.com
This is Iowa: Farmer uses field to write special message to his love
FREMONT, Iowa — The windy field just south of Fremont has been in Chad Crosby's family for a long time. But when the fall harvest was complete, Chad's work was not yet done. Chad traded in his combine for a small tractor to manicure the field, turning the bean stalks and revealing black soil... and a secret.
KCCI.com
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
KCCI.com
Light snow Monday afternoon, winter storm and bitter cold likely midweek
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Sunday is starting out with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero across much of the state. Skies are clear however, and this trend will carry through much of the day. Expect highs in the low to mid 20s, with some of our northern zones likely not getting out of the teens.
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
KCCI.com
This is Iowa: Bella from Pella lands her dream job
PELLA, Iowa — A year ago, Bella Van Gorp was living in the dorms at Central College. Now, she has landed her dream job. When KCCI first met Bella, she had landed a spot on Central College's cheer team with her friends. It was then that Bella, who was born with Down syndrome, shared with us her big dream: working with kids.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care
A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
'A wound that won't ever heal': Family not happy about a prisoner's early release
GRINNELL, Iowa — Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the 2020 death of Michael Williams. Williams was beaten and hung until he died. Days later his body was dumped in a ditch and set on fire. Johnson's parole was approved Dec. 6 after serving a...
KCCI.com
Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network
CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids". Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say
ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
