ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Center, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Family of ISU student killed in rowing accident to receive $2 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa State University student killed in a rowing accident last spring will receive millions of dollars from the state. The State Appeals Board agreed to pay Derek Nanni's family $2 million to settle the wrongful death claim filed with the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Farmer uses field to write special message to his love

FREMONT, Iowa — The windy field just south of Fremont has been in Chad Crosby's family for a long time. But when the fall harvest was complete, Chad's work was not yet done. Chad traded in his combine for a small tractor to manicure the field, turning the bean stalks and revealing black soil... and a secret.
FREMONT, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup

Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Light snow Monday afternoon, winter storm and bitter cold likely midweek

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Sunday is starting out with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero across much of the state. Skies are clear however, and this trend will carry through much of the day. Expect highs in the low to mid 20s, with some of our northern zones likely not getting out of the teens.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Bella from Pella lands her dream job

PELLA, Iowa — A year ago, Bella Van Gorp was living in the dorms at Central College. Now, she has landed her dream job. When KCCI first met Bella, she had landed a spot on Central College's cheer team with her friends. It was then that Bella, who was born with Down syndrome, shared with us her big dream: working with kids.
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care

A home health care agency with a history of regulatory violations was fined $123,219 by the federal government earlier this year, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week. The fine, imposed early in 2022, had not been previously disclosed. The civil penalty is tied to a Dec. 7, 2021, visit by DIA […] The post Home health agency fined more than $123,000 for poor quality care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

13-year-old Clive baker to be featured on Food Network

CLIVE, Iowa — Nash Roe first started his baking business at 11 years old as something to fill time over the 2020 quarantine. On Dec. 26, the young baker will compete in Food Network's kid's baking championship "Biz Kids". Roe's baking story took off over Mother's Day weekend of...
CLIVE, IA
We Are Iowa

1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
ALTOONA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy