theblackandwhite.net
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
$8,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspects In Baltimore Murder
Police are offering a large reward for information on the suspects responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man earlier this month, authorities say. Gerald Reed was killed in the 5600 block of Albanene Place on Friday, Dec. 9, according to Baltimore police. Officials are offering a $8,000 reward to...
Maryland suspects wanted after carjacking at bank’s drive-thru ATM: police
Police in Riverdale Park, Maryland, are searching for two armed suspects who held a driver at gunpoint at a Wells Fargo drive-thru ATM last week and stole his vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County man guilty of city murder gets 15 year federal sentence for carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised probation, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. 21-year-old Daquan Murphy of Randallstown was also convicted of killing a person in Baltimore during the crime spree. According to federal...
shoredailynews.com
19-year-old will serve 14 years in prison
A 17-year-old accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to 38 years in prison. Twenty-four years was suspended for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who is now almost 19-years-old, leaving him 14 years to...
foxbaltimore.com
3 'MS-13' gang members convicted on multiple racketeering, conspiracy and murder charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A federal jury has convicted three La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members for racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering conspiracies, for committing murder in aid of racketeering, and for conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence connected to their participation in the gang. The three convicted...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for convenience store shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man faces more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of a shooting at a Silver Spring convenience store Thursday. According to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened inside a store on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on Oct. 27.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Murderer Sentenced For Death Of 33-Year-Old Father Of Six In Maryland
An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a father of six less than a week before Christmas last year in Montgomery County, according to the state's attorney's office.Bethesda resident Joshua Wright was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to life in prison with all but 40 years su…
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
Woman jumps into delivery truck to escape shooter, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill a woman, causing her to jump into a delivery truck to get away in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the attack happened just after...
Jailed Kidnapping Suspect In Anne Arundel County Risks It All For Minutes Of Freedom: Sheriff
Freedom was short-lived for an escaped inmate at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center who was able to make a run for it before being quickly picked back up by sheriff's deputies. Reid Taylor Weeks, Sr., 31, is facing new charges after temporarily escaping from custody on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
fox5dc.com
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
Pregnant woman found murdered in Silver Spring apartment identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly a week after officers found a pregnant woman killed inside and apartment in White Oak, investigators released her name. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers found the body of Denise Middleton, 26, inside the home at 11235 Oak Leaf Dr. while they were carrying out […]
fox5dc.com
Escaped inmate hid in occupied car without owner's knowledge: Anne Arundel County officials
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center escaped on Wednesday and hid in an occupied car without the owner's knowledge, according to police. Deputies were alerted to an escaped inmate on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m. and advised that the inmate...
WTOP
Man traveling from New York suspected in 18 Potomac, Md., vehicle break-ins
Police are searching for a man whom they suspect of breaking into vehicles across Potomac, Maryland. Authorities believe the man is driving from as far as New York to commit the vehicle break-ins. The break-in suspect leaves crime scenes without much evidence, authorities said. U.S. Park Police said in a...
