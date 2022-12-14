BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

