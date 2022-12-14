ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Whitman student sentenced to 40 years in prison for Bethesda murder

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced former Whitman student Joshua Wright to 40 years in prison on Wednesday for the murder of a 33-year-old man in downtown Bethesda in December 2021. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in July as part of a plea agreement with local prosecutors.
BETHESDA, MD
shoredailynews.com

19-year-old will serve 14 years in prison

A 17-year-old accomplice in the 2019 shooting death of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven was sentenced this week in Accomack Circuit Court to 38 years in prison. Twenty-four years was suspended for Nyxavier Riekem Snead, who is now almost 19-years-old, leaving him 14 years to...
BELLE HAVEN, VA
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male victim on Friday. According to police, at approximately 6:49 p.m. Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North to investigate a reported gun discharge. Officers responded and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It has been revealed that the victim was walking when he heard gunshots and noticed that he had been shot. Northern District Shooting detectives responded and assumed The post 17-year-old shot in Northern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
WASHINGTON, DC

