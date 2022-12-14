ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Hooks, CB, University of Akron

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My length, physicality & explosiveness. I also have the experience & ability to play any position in the secondary at a high level, so if a team doesn’t see me as a corner in their system I believe I’m a player who can be plugged in at safety or nickel. Feel like I’ve proven that I can play both inside the box as well as outside on the perimeter.
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Julian Edelman claims several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement

Well, according to Edelman himself several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub that he has heard from three teams but he has turned the offers. Edelman told them the situation that would make him return would have to be if New...
Dameon Pierce Injury Update: The Texans star running back could be returning soon?

Dameon Pierce has been banged up but could he return this week? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news on the star running back.
Oregon Tight End Cam McCormick was granted his 9th year of eligibility

Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who tore his Achilles in 2021, was just granted a ninth year of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA. Cam McCormick has been in school since 2016, which is a long time in football years. Most players spend four to five years, but nine?. McCormick, 24,...
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury

Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
Atlanta Braves mascot annihilates a youth football player with a stiff arm (VIDEO)

You have to love Youth Football, but it is better when the players get on the field against mascots. Well, it is not that often that a baseball mascot gets to hit someone I guess, because during the exciting MInnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts halftime show, the Braves mascot straight up annihilated a young player putting him on his back.
