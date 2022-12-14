Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jalen Hooks, CB, University of Akron
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My length, physicality & explosiveness. I also have the experience & ability to play any position in the secondary at a high level, so if a team doesn’t see me as a corner in their system I believe I’m a player who can be plugged in at safety or nickel. Feel like I’ve proven that I can play both inside the box as well as outside on the perimeter.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Max Duggan, Bo Nix, Malik Cunningham, Jaren Hall, Devin Leary were all placed on the negotiation lists in the CFL
Max Duggan just finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and now he is being placed on the BC Lions negotiation list. Teams in the CFL can claim exclusive rights to up to 45 players by adding them to their negotiation lists and can add, remove, or trade players from their lists at any time.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Matt Ryan blows another historically huge lead to lose badly to the Vikings in Overtime
Matt Ryan is no stranger to losing a game when his team is up big. If you remember the New England Patriots came back down 28-3 to win the Super Bowl against Ryan and the Falcons. Ryan and Atlanta held a 25-point lead with 18 minutes to go on football’s...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tee Higgins Injury Update: Bengals star WR laid a goose egg in Week 14, should you play him week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse talks about the hamstring injury to Tee Higgins. Will he be able to play in Week 15? Can you trust him after he gave us nothing in Week 14?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former small school star wide receiver WR Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed in Mississippi
Christian Saulsberry died after being shot on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. Christian Saulsberry was a great kid who worked so damn...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Julian Edelman claims several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement
Well, according to Edelman himself several teams have tried to lure him out of retirement. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub that he has heard from three teams but he has turned the offers. Edelman told them the situation that would make him return would have to be if New...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Dameon Pierce Injury Update: The Texans star running back could be returning soon?
Dameon Pierce has been banged up but could he return this week? Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury news on the star running back. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
New York Jets doctors refuse to clear Mike White to play against the Lions | Zach Wilson will start
The Detroit Lions will not face Mike “Fing” White, because the team doctors in New York are refusing to allow him to play. According to Adam Schefter, Mike White suffered an unspecified rib injury in their loss to the Bills and the Jets doctors will not sign off on him playing this week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Oregon Tight End Cam McCormick was granted his 9th year of eligibility
Oregon tight end Cam McCormick, who tore his Achilles in 2021, was just granted a ninth year of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA. Cam McCormick has been in school since 2016, which is a long time in football years. Most players spend four to five years, but nine?. McCormick, 24,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury
Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Atlanta Braves mascot annihilates a youth football player with a stiff arm (VIDEO)
You have to love Youth Football, but it is better when the players get on the field against mascots. Well, it is not that often that a baseball mascot gets to hit someone I guess, because during the exciting MInnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts halftime show, the Braves mascot straight up annihilated a young player putting him on his back.
Comments / 0