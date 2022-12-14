Ross County officer injured in shootout released from hospital

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio ( WCMH ) – After nearly a month in the hospital, Ross County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Kocheran is home with his family after being shot in the line of duty .

Kocheran was released from Grant Medical Center Wednesday and Franklin County law enforcement officers led the sergeant’s escort home.

Kocheran was injured in a shootout with a suspect on Nov. 17 in the doorway of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

“He has faced a lot of challenges with his recovery and every step of the way, law enforcement from CPD to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, has been very supportive of him while he’s been here and his family,” said Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in the confrontation, Nicholas Mitchell, 42, tapped on the window of the jail, and when Kocheran answered, Mitchell asked him to get more deputies. After the two exchanged a few words, surveillance video shows Mitchell apparently fire his weapon first. Kocheran was able to return fire while also using the door as a shield.

Law enforcement throughout Franklin County said Wednesday’s escort was important for them.

“This was a devastating thing for him to go through and the entire sheriff’s office and the community in Ross County,” Gilbert said. “So for us to be here to show our support and solidarity and give him a hero’s escort away from the hospital.”

Mitchell was killed in the shootout, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

