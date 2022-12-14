Brunched, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s all-you-can-eat event returns next year

Meredith brought some marshmallow’s into the show this morning because she wanted to try and beat Orlando at the Marshmallow Contest. Last year, Orlando won by fitting 9 in his mouth beating Meredith and she wanted to try again this year to see if she could win. Davy started eating some marshmallows even before the game started making Meredith think he wouldn’t win either.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO