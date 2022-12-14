ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brunched, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay’s all-you-can-eat event returns next year

By Kyla Fields
 3 days ago
Each year, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay partners with local bars and restaurants to provide guests with some of the best brunch samples and daytime cocktails in the Bay area.

2023’s Brunched will take over the Tampa River Center —located at 402 W Laurel St.— on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. In addition to unlimited brunch samples, this exciting event also features a bloody mary competition (where folks can vote for their favorite cocktail), a variety of boozy beverages, photo opportunities and tasty waterfront views.


Although the full list of participating bars and restaurants has yet to be released, a few eateries that we hope will return for 2023’s Brunched include Sweep Coffee, Fresco’s, Sea Dog Cantina, Hew Parlor and Chophouse, Bulla Gastrobar, Cru Cellars, 7th + Grove, Shuffle and Dough.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $45, GA Plus runs for $65 and VIP tickets are $75. All ticketing tiers come with unlimited brunch bites, bubbles and complimentary parking, but GA Plus folks can access the event at noon, while VIP ticket holders can enter even earlier at 11 a.m.

This event has sold out in the past, so we recommend getting your tickets ASAP.

A portion of the proceeds from Brunched will benefit
The Laundry Project, a local nonprofit that helps low-income families wash their clothes and linens.

For more information, visit brunchedtampabay.com . And to get an even better idea of what to expect from 2023's event, make sure to check out our " Everyone we saw at Brunched 202 2" slideshow.

