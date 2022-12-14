Read full article on original website
North Dakota K-12 schools receiving $400-million in COVID funds
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's public schools are receiving an extra 400-million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to help students get back on track. State education officials say the funds will help students improve academic performance after studies showed a drop in math and reading scores associated with pandemic-related remote learning. Officials will also use some of the funds to improve and expand before and after school programs.
North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
No travel advisories, major highways remain closed into Friday in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A blizzard continues to slam North Dakota on Friday. Conditions led forecasters Thursday to upgrade a Winter Storm Warning to a Blizzard Warning. Strong winds are limiting visibility and no-travel orders have been issued for much of the state. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, I-94 remains closed...
