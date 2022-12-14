Center Juice Scruggs becomes 2nd Penn State football player to accept invite to East-West Shrine Bowl

Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling to see potential facility improvements along with volleyball teams
Penn State could see improvements to its wrestling facilities soon, courtesy of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft. Kraft held a pre-Rose Bowl press conference on Friday, and while it was supposed to be football-oriented, the topic of wrestling made a minor appearance. The Nittany Lions have wrestled in...
State College
Penn State Football: Kraft Says Beaver Stadium Renovation or Rebuild Recommendation Likely Ready in Early 2023
Penn State Vice President for Athletics Patrick Kraft says that the department is closing in on its latest recommendation regarding the renovation or rebuild of Beaver Stadium. Kraft did not — much like his predecessor, Sandy Barbour — commit or comment much in the way of a definite timeline for when such a project might begin.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds freshman All-American punter through transfer portal
Penn State's commitment streak this week is still rolling, as the Nittany Lions bolstered their special teams. Florida Atlantic freshman punter Riley Thompson announced Saturday he's transferring to Penn State. He's the second specialist Penn State has added through the portal this offseason after All-Ivy League kicker Alex Felkins committed on Dec. 8.
Digital Collegian
Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft committed to bringing national championship to Happy Valley
If nobody else believes in Penn State’s football program, Pat Kraft does. Kraft was hired as the Nittany Lions’ vice president for intercollegiate athletics and took the reins on July 1. Since then, he’s brought nothing but confidence and a promise of winning across all sports. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl notebook | Penn State football coaches address injuries, rumors and quarterback depth
With the regular season in the rear view mirror, Penn State is just weeks away from its second Rose Bowl appearance in six years. Immediately following his team’s regular season finale, James Franklin and his staff hit the road, visiting recruits at their homes and respective high schools as well as attending events, such as former Nittany Lion linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds commitment from 2023 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys
Penn State’s LBU just added another player to its club. 2023 4-star linebacker Kaveion Keys announced his commitment to Penn State on Friday after decommitting from North Carolina earlier in December. Out of Richmond, Virginia, Keys is the fifth-ranked player in the state and the 23rd-ranked linebacker in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, addresses limit to Beaver Stadium rebuild, confidence in NIL department
Pat Kraft provided some good news on Friday for Penn State fans in regards to a renovated Beaver Stadium. Beaver Stadium has been home to the Nittany Lions for quite some time, and has expanded eight times over its storied history. The iconic stadium has a capacity of over 106,000,...
Penn State Is 'Very Close' on Beaver Stadium Renovation Plan
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick said he's "very close" to recommending a Beaver Stadium renovation plan to President Neeli Bendapudi and the Board of Trustees, likely meaning that the university will not build a new stadium. Speaking at a bowl media event Friday from Beaver Stadium, Kraft said the athletic...
Penn State QB Clifford goes to bat for former backup Veilleux, now in Transfer Portal
Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux entered the NCAA Transfer Portal when the postseason window opened Dec. 5. And if head coaches at other schools are seeking references on the former three-star prospect who has three seasons of college eligibility remaining, sixth-year Nittany Lion passer Sean Clifford is happy to provide one.
Carter Starocci staying the hunter rather than the hunted for Penn State wrestling
“It’s kind of funny when people ask me, ‘Now, you’re the hunted or something like that?’ You got it all backwards. I always hunt those guys.”
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer standout Taylor Schram lands head coaching gig with Dartmouth
On Friday, former Nittany Lion Taylor Schram was announced as the next head coach of Dartmouth’s women’s soccer program. Schram graduated from Penn State in 2014, where in four years she was a three time Big Ten champion, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time All-Regional honoree. She...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball celebrates the holiday season with last two matchups before holiday break
Penn State is looking to gift itself two early Christmas gifts with matchups against Drexel and Cornell approaching right before the holiday break. Working with an 8-3 record so far this season, the Lady Lions faced the challenge of figuring out how to get all of their new pieces involved at the beginning of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball announces 2023 schedule with 24 games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park
Looking to improve off a 26-29 campaign and the program's first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, Penn State announced its schedule for the 2023 campaign. The Nittany Lions will face a difficult slate of games this spring, taking on five teams who played in NCAA Regionals last season including Miami which hosted in Coral Gables and North Carolina which advanced to a Super Regional.
Digital Collegian
Chabad of Penn State to host Car Menorah Parade in downtown State College
Chabad of Penn State is hosting a Car Menorah Parade that will depart from 443 E. Warning Ave. at 5 p.m. and travel through downtown State College to Sidney Friedman Park on Dec. 18, according to a release. Following the parade will be a menorah lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m....
Digital Collegian
Finals flurries | Penn State students react to university’s response to winter storm during finals week
For many students, unexpected surprises during finals week are a nightmare. Thursday morning, one of those surprises came in the form of a winter storm that caused the university to reschedule all Thursday final exams to Friday and Saturday morning. The university announced Wednesday night those who were scheduled for...
Gaming Control Board gives green light to proposed State College mini-casino license hearings
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to allow the licensing hearing process for a proposed $123 million mini-casino in State College to move forward as normal, despite the objections of a Philadelphia-based competitor. Bally’s Corp., in partnership with SC Gaming LLC, led by former Penn State trustee Ira...
Penn College police officer receives national award
A Pennsylvania College of Technology police officer earned a nationally sanctioned award for his actions during a shooting earlier this fall. Despite being fired upon repeatedly, the officer vigilantly pursued the armed suspect, ensuring his quick apprehension. During a surprise campus ceremony on Dec. 13, Lt. David C. Pletz, a 25-year Penn College Police veteran, received a Silver Star for Bravery on behalf of the college and Chief Jack L....
American Airlines to add new flights from State College to Charlotte. What to know
The spring flights will test demand for a year-round service.
Rosa calls game for Milton Hershey in instant classic over Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey facing Hershey in boys basketball is always a fun rivalry, and Friday night the Spartans and Trojans delivered an instant classic. Tied at 59 with five seconds left in the game, Milton Hershey’s Adam Rosa shook his defender and knocked down a three pointer at the buzzer to give […]
State College casino update: Companies arguing over bid
(WTAJ) — A mini casino in State College was first proposed nearly two years ago, and the fight for and against it continues. The Pennsylvania Gaming and Control Board held a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14 on a final license and ownership, but how it will ultimately play out is still a roll of the dice. […]
