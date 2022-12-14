Read full article on original website
Related
Trina Mazza sentenced to 10 years in prison following child's 2019 death
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An unregistered Johnston day care provider has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a child in her care in February 2019. Mazza was charged with child endangerment resulting in death after a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home. Investigators said she first called her husband and started CPR on the 17-month-old. When her husband came home minutes later, he called 911.
Woman arrested for allegedly putting cats through washing machine cycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on. Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse. According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the washing machine to punish the cats […]
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
KCCI.com
'A wound that won't ever heal': Family not happy about a prisoner's early release
GRINNELL, Iowa — Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the 2020 death of Michael Williams. Williams was beaten and hung until he died. Days later his body was dumped in a ditch and set on fire. Johnson's parole was approved Dec. 6 after serving a...
KCCI.com
Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
cbs2iowa.com
Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison
Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
West Des Moines Police Officer hit by car, injured on I-35
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer with the West Des Moines Police was injured after his patrol car was rear-ended, causing his patrol car to hit him Friday night. At around 5:50 p.m., West Des Moines police were dispatched to call about a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants needing assistance. Police said […]
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police cruiser involved in crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer is hurt after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 35 northbound, near Maffitt Lake Road. Video from the scene showed the back end of the cruiser smashed on the side of the road. West Des Moines...
iheart.com
Sgt. Paul Parizek Explains How Investigators Approach Cold Cases
Over the last few months, some allegations about a potential serial killer in Southwest Iowa grabbed some headlines. Now that some investigators showed up in the Tabor area and didn't find any signs of this alleged serial killer, I was curious how law enforcement go about these types of seemingly outlandish claims.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
KCCI.com
Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school
ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
KCCI.com
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Des Moines Police release name of southside homicide victim
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a woman found dead at a home on the south side of the city on Monday. Police say they were initially called to a home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive on a welfare check for two people on Monday morning. […]
KCCI.com
Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave
BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
Child dies after Iowa street racing crash; Police still seeking driver that fled scene
One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died.
Comments / 2