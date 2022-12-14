ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Comments / 2

Related
We Are Iowa

Trina Mazza sentenced to 10 years in prison following child's 2019 death

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An unregistered Johnston day care provider has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of a child in her care in February 2019. Mazza was charged with child endangerment resulting in death after a 17-month-old boy was found unresponsive in her home. Investigators said she first called her husband and started CPR on the 17-month-old. When her husband came home minutes later, he called 911.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny man found guilty of all counts related to his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — After a couple of hours of deciding, a federal judge ruled that Salvador Sandoval was guilty of all 12 counts for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Sandoval was found guilty of six misdemeanors and six felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers while inside the Capitol that day.
ANKENY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Doug Jensen, Iowa man convicted in Jan. 6th riots, sentenced to prison

Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man convicted in the January 6th Capitol riots, has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. The federal judge slammed Jensen for his "lack of remorse and for emboldening attack on Officer Eugene Goodman" on the day of the riots.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

West Des Moines Police Officer hit by car, injured on I-35

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An officer with the West Des Moines Police was injured after his patrol car was rear-ended, causing his patrol car to hit him Friday night. At around 5:50 p.m., West Des Moines police were dispatched to call about a vehicle in the ditch with two occupants needing assistance. Police said […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines police cruiser involved in crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer is hurt after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 35 northbound, near Maffitt Lake Road. Video from the scene showed the back end of the cruiser smashed on the side of the road. West Des Moines...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Sgt. Paul Parizek Explains How Investigators Approach Cold Cases

Over the last few months, some allegations about a potential serial killer in Southwest Iowa grabbed some headlines. Now that some investigators showed up in the Tabor area and didn't find any signs of this alleged serial killer, I was curious how law enforcement go about these types of seemingly outlandish claims.
TABOR, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny teen hospitalized after brutal beating at school

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
BOONE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy