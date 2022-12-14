(Cass County, ND) -- A bomb threat that was issued at the Cass County Jail has both been investigated and cleared by local authorities. The Red River Regional Dispatch Center says they received an anonymous tip at approximately 9:30 p.m on Saturday. The tip advised of a threat which was located at the Cass County Jail. Multiple local agencies investigated the scene as the jail went into lockdown. Following multiple sweeps from Fargo PD's EOD bomb dog and The Red River Regional Drone Team, authorities say no threats were detected. The Cass County Sheriff's Department, who oversees the county jail, say no credible threat towards inmates or staff is known at this time.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO