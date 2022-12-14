Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks mayor "surprised" by timing of Fufeng project decision from Committee on Foreign Investment
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Grand Forks is reacting to the announcement that the federal government is no longer reviewing plans by a Chinese company to build a corn processing plant in the city. "Well initially I was surprised because they had 45 more days. We expected they were...
hpr1.com
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
KNOX News Radio
Weather Announcements…Closures & Delays
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 52 from Minot to Jamestown until further notice.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Jail: Bomb threat investigated and cleared following anonymous call
(Cass County, ND) -- A bomb threat that was issued at the Cass County Jail has both been investigated and cleared by local authorities. The Red River Regional Dispatch Center says they received an anonymous tip at approximately 9:30 p.m on Saturday. The tip advised of a threat which was located at the Cass County Jail. Multiple local agencies investigated the scene as the jail went into lockdown. Following multiple sweeps from Fargo PD's EOD bomb dog and The Red River Regional Drone Team, authorities say no threats were detected. The Cass County Sheriff's Department, who oversees the county jail, say no credible threat towards inmates or staff is known at this time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kfgo.com
Fire destroys truck in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A truck loaded with shredded paper has been destroyed by fire in East Grand Forks Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to a call at 1029 8th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. for a truck on fire on a street. When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.
KNOX News Radio
GF man receives 27 year sentence
A 21-year old Grand Forks man was sentenced on Wednesday to 330 months in jail for a fatal accident in Polk County. Court records show Valentin Mendoza was convicted on two counts of third degree murder. Mendoza was accused of driving a pick-up at a high rate of speed that...
KNOX News Radio
EGF man appears in court on weapons charges
A 76-year-old East Grand Forks man – accused of firing a bullet through a neighboring child’s bedroom window while shooting at a squirrel — made his first court appearance today (Thu). Michael Powers was in Polk County District Court on two weapons-related charges – one felony and...
