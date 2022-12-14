The Wednesday night sky will feature the “cold moon”, otherwise known as December’s full moon, at 11:08 p.m. ET. According to CNN, you’ll be able to see Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars in the night sky on Wednesday. There will also be an incredibly rare event called a lunar occultation of Mars at the time when the moon is at its fullest. The red planet will briefly disappear from sight as it passes behind the moon. This event, which is quite rare, can be seen in certain areas of North and South America, Europe, and Africa.

11 DAYS AGO