Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
wvxu.org
George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'
George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left. "Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.
WLWT 5
Report of crash at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash, with undetermined injuries, at Seymour Ave and Glenmeadow Lane in Roselawn. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Ave in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Daly Road and Hollywood Avenue in College Hill. Unknown injuries, airbags are deployed, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the trees?. Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little murky. It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so....
WLWT 5
New information released one year after local father, boxing coach died in custody
CINCINNATI — A year after a local dad and Olympic boxing coach died in custody, his family says they still don't have closure. Derek Ragan caught COVID-19 while incarcerated and died at the hospital. The circumstances surrounding his death have haunted his family for over a year. They say...
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
Watch: UC's Evan Prater Hits Miracle Throw To Tie Fenway Bowl
The Bearcats are in a battle at Fenway Park.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at I-275
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a report of a crash with possible head injury on Colerain Avenue at I-275. traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Avondale youth football team overcomes violence to stay undefeated, qualify for national championship
CINCINNATI — An Avondale youth football team that is undefeated in three years is headed to a prestigious national tournament despite having to overcome multiple incidents of gun violence this season. The Cin City Gators football team and cheer squad is made up of kids under 10 years old.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of an pedestrian struck on Hamilton Cleves Pike Road in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Teresa Theetge officially announced as Cincinnati's newest police chief
Theetge's selection was previously confirmed by Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police president Dan Hils and other sources close to the department.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Fox 19
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of a woman whose remains were found in Elsmere in September says it was she who found them after she got fed up with the official investigation. And she says it’s all thanks to a psychic. Tonia Litman says she spoke to her...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported in Kenwood on Kenwood Road
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a metro bus on Walnut and East Court Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Edge Rusher, Three Other Local Recruits
The Cincinnati-area recruiting is heating for the Bearcats.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call
CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
Comments / 1